30th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing
Left-on-Left Show discussing the coverup surrounding the April 19, 1995 OKC bombing and likelihood of an intelligence operation
Nah it’s much more likely that this is the one unique domestic terrorist act in 80 years that *wasn’t* riddled with FBI informants and provocateurs on the inside.