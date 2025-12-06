Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
1d

Thanks for the investigative journalism, Jeremy. I just read The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance by Rashid Khalidi (2020) and this deep dive on Jordan's current regime was enlightening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
joni lavin's avatar
joni lavin
1d

The evil scowl of the King of Jordan and of the King of Magamerikkka. IDENTICAL! Their phony smiles are equally...IDENTICAL. Inhuman brutal sellout types all look alike. I just reread Portrait of Dorien Gray.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture