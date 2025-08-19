Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaAnti-Russia Propaganda: From Skripal to Russia GateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAnti-Russia Propaganda: From Skripal to Russia GateSegment on Garland Nixon showJeremy KuzmarovAug 19, 20256Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaAnti-Russia Propaganda: From Skripal to Russia GateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share6Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaAnti-Russia Propaganda: From Skripal to Russia GateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Regarding Melania whom I respect -- there is another side:
Melania’s letter about long-ago refuted “abducted Ukrainian children” fraud has been the height of obscenity of Trump’s meeting with "gnjida" Zelensky and seven EU dwarfs -- while 60,000 children were murdered by Trump's "war hero"
Gaza-genocide snake Trump CAN’T ever be trusted – no trace of morality or empathy