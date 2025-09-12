Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
4h

WAY Past Time to Deport ZioNazis and Dual Citizenship TRAITORS sending this nation straight

into HELL~ to benefit CRiMiNALLY Depraved Genocidal Blood-Lust SERIAL MassMurders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
4h

Kirk's Assassination is the ZioNaziMossad JFK Assassination ALLLLLLLL over again.

Rinse and Repeat.

Time to grab Drumpf by his p*ssy til his spine gets straight enough to

NAIL satanyahuz BALLz To The WAILLING WALL and Dissolve israHELL‼️

All Humanity would support him in that and it WOULD put him in the running for

a Nobel Peace Prize

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture