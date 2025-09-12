Assassinations and the Strategy of TensionGarland Nixon showJeremy KuzmarovSep 12, 20251321Share1321Share
WAY Past Time to Deport ZioNazis and Dual Citizenship TRAITORS sending this nation straight
into HELL~ to benefit CRiMiNALLY Depraved Genocidal Blood-Lust SERIAL MassMurders.
Kirk's Assassination is the ZioNaziMossad JFK Assassination ALLLLLLLL over again.
Rinse and Repeat.
Time to grab Drumpf by his p*ssy til his spine gets straight enough to
NAIL satanyahuz BALLz To The WAILLING WALL and Dissolve israHELL‼️
All Humanity would support him in that and it WOULD put him in the running for
a Nobel Peace Prize