Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
4h

Air America, the fleet of CIA planes and helicopters were smuggling heroin out of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Burma, Thailand, China and then Afghanistan, when they moved it there, and the US army protected those poppy fields for twenty years, after the Taliban forced a poppy growing ban for one year in the year 2000.

Wells Fargo was caught laundering 385 billion dollars of cartel money and no one went to jail. They were ordered to pay a million dollar fine and they paid that fine with bailout money which means the United States tax payer paid that fine.

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
2h

Love the detailed documentation; Maybe this urge the Nazis had to document everything wasn't just strictly a German thing, but something they picked up when they studied the American system.

Seperately, I'd love to see you and Brian Berletic/The New Atlas do a joint podcast on all the shite the USA got up to and still gets up to in South East Asia.

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