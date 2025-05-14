Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

I had personal contact with the 'Finders' cult, staying a night at their Culpepper, VA compound when they were probably on their last legs, their leader, the 'Stroller', having died. They were quite thoroughly creepy, and I researched them and found allegations of CIA links. This may have been around 1998 or so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue's avatar
Sue
12h

Going back to Madame Blavatsky + Babilonian Talmud +.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture