Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In June 1956, Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, who headed the CIA mind-control experiments known as MK-ULTRA, authorized a sub-project involving the testing of LSD on prisoners at the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.

The sub-project was headed by Dr. Carl Pfeiffer, the chairman of the department of pharmacology at Emory University,[1] who carried out experiments that included the development of an “anti-interrogation drug” that could “produce alterations in the human central nervous system” which was to be “test[ed] on human volunteers.”[2]

In a memorandum for the record, Gottlieb, then chief of the Technical Services Section (TSS) of the CIA’s Chemical Division, wrote that $49,299.12 set aside for the sub-project would “be transferred using the [redacted] as cutout in the usual manner.”

A cornerstone of the study was evaluation of the effects of large doses of LSD-25 in “normal human volunteers.” The CIA believed that LSD-25 had “the ability to counteract the inebriating effects of ethyl alcohol” and could perform other magic functions in interrogation it wanted to further explore.

One of the subjects of Pfeiffer’s experiments, the notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, was given LSD every day for nearly 15 months without being told what it was.

In a notebook, he described having “nightly nightmares” and “horrible LSD experiences followed by thoughts of suicide and deep depression [that] would push me over the edge.”

Bulger further described Pfeiffer as a “modern-day Dr. Mengele,” writing that “I was in prison for committing a crime and feel they committed a worse crime on me.”[3]

“Provoking Erratic Behavior”

Gottlieb’s memorandum regarding the Pfeiffer experiments with LSD is one of more than 1,000 documents related to MK-ULTRA that have been published by George Washington University’s National Security Archive.

The publication of the documents comes 50 years after a New York Times investigation by Seymour Hersh touched off probes that helped bring MK-ULTRA abuses to light, and 70 years after pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company first developed a process to streamline the manufacture of LSD, becoming the CIA’s chief supplier of the newly discovered psychoactive chemical central to many of the Agency’s behavior-control efforts.

The newly released documents include a memorandum signed by Gottlieb describing accounting procedures for a CIA safehouse run by Federal Bureau of Narcotics (FBN) agent George White “for conducting experiments involving the covert administration of physiologically active materials to unwitting subjects.”

Under Gottlieb’s direction, White adopted the personae of a bohemian artist, Morgan Hall, to lure victims to his pad. Prostitutes were used by White to slip drugs to the unwitting persons being experimented on.

In an April 1979 telephone interview with the CIA, Gottlieb estimated that approximately 40 drug tests on unwitting subjects were carried out by White in CIA safehouses in an attempt to “explore the full range of the operational use of LSD,” including for “interrogation” and for “provoking erratic behavior.”[4]

To teach CIA officers how to distract victims’ attention so drugs could be given to them without anyone noticing, Gottlieb contracted a famous magician named John Mulholland who was an expert in “sleight of hand practices and the art of surreptitious delivery or removal.”[5]

A 1954 memo to CIA Director Allen Dulles showed the CIA’s TSS requesting authorization for a project at Georgetown University Hospital that would provide cover for research under the Agency’s “biological and chemical warfare program.”

Using a philanthropic organization as a “cut-out,” the CIA would partially fund “a new research wing” of the hospital (the Gorman Annex) and would use one-sixth of the new annex to conduct “Agency-sponsored research in these sensitive fields.”

The Agency’s clandestine funding and use of the hospital would be channeled through the Geschickter Fund for Medical Research, named for Dr. Charles Geschickter, a professor of pathology at Georgetown University Hospital who had been secretly working with the CIA since 1951.

The Fund was used “both as a cut-out for dealing with contractors in the fields of covert chemical and biological warfare, and as a prime contractor for certain areas of biological research.” In addition to Geschickter, at least two other board members of the Fund were aware that it was being used to conceal the CIA’s “sensitive research projects.”[6]

Agency sponsorship was “completely deniable since no connection would exist between the University and the Agency.” Three “bio-chemical employees of the Chemical Division of TSS” would be given “excellent professional cover” while “human patients and volunteers for experimental use will be available under excellent clinical conditions” and with hospital supervision.

Early Days and the CIA’s Doctor Death

Officially approved by CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1953, Operation MK-ULTRA was first initiated with the assistance of Nazi scientists recruited under Operation Paperclip. At the time, the Agency was obsessed with countering alleged Chinese brainwashing techniques that had been supposedly applied to American POWs during the Korean War.

Showing the close ties between the CIA and academia, many of the MK-ULTRA sub-projects were carried out through well-regarded universities, like Cornell, Georgetown, Rutgers, Illinois, and the University of Oklahoma.

One of the first academic researchers to participate was the deputy director of Boston Psychopathic Hospital,[7] Dr. Robert Hyde, who in 1949 was the first American to “trip” on LSD after the hospital acquired samples of the drug from Sandoz Laboratories in Switzerland.

In 1952, the CIA began to fund the hospital’s LSD research, under which Hyde used himself, his colleagues, student volunteers, and hospital patients as subjects.

Hyde came to work directly under Gottlieb who was convinced that LSD had powers yet to be understood.[8]

Born in the Bronx to Jewish immigrant parents, Dr. Sidney Gottlieb came from an elite academic background, having obtained his Ph.D. in 1943 from Cal Tech University in biochemistry.

A master manipulator who overcame a handicap (he was born with deformed feet), Gottlieb was recruited into MK-ULTRA by his mentor, Dr. Ira Baldwin, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin who was appointed head of the U.S. Army’s biological warfare program during World War II and helped establish the secret army biological warfare facility at Fort Detrick, Maryland, where Gottlieb worked.[9]

A 1958 CIA fitness report characterized Gottlieb as being “very mature” and “intelligent” whose “only apparent weakness” was “a tendency to let his enthusiasm carry him into more precipitous action than the operational situation will bear.”

At Fort Detrick, Gottlieb was involved in projects that involved the production of industrial quantities of anthrax spores, breeding mosquitos infected with yellow fever, and development of a pigeon bomb, a bird whose feathers were impregnated with toxic spores.[10]

Gottlieb’s top lieutenant at Ft. Detrick, Dr. Frank Olson, was murdered by the CIA after he threatened to become an MK-ULTRA whistleblower.[11]

When Gottlieb died, The New York Times heralded him as a “kind of genius striving to explore the frontiers of the human mind for his country.”

Stephen Kinzer’s 2019 book, Poisoner in Chief emphasized, however, that Gottlieb directed CIA-funded medical experiments and special interrogation projects “in which hundreds of people were tormented and many minds were permanently shattered.”[12]

As the title of the book indicates, Gottlieb was the CIA’s chief poison maker, sending out “an empire of scientists” to “prowl the backwaters of the world for natural poisons” while developing concoctions to kill American government enemies, including poisonous toothpaste and mushrooms and a poison-laced diving suit that was prepared for Fidel Castro.[13]

Gottlieb’s lawyer, Stephen Lenzner, wrote: “I was in contact with Dr. Death himself.”[14]

This latter nickname was reinforced by Gottlieb’s involvement in overseas interrogations where suspected Soviet, Chinese, North Korean or North Vietnamese spies were injected by him and other CIA doctors with copious amounts of drugs and then executed, with their bodies burned.[15]

In a 1983 deposition by attorneys representing Velma “Val” Orlikow, a former patient of the Allen Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal where CIA-funded staff under the direction of Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron performed horrific experiments on psychiatric patients during the 1950s and 1960s, Gottlieb admitted to personally conducting interrogations and to talking with his colleagues about identifying techniques for producing retrograde amnesia. He also disclosed that the CIA used psychosurgery research projects designed to alter people’s cognitive state.[16]

Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

Gottlieb went on to explain in the deposition the role played by the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, which he says “was to act in a security sense as a funding mechanism so that the involvement of CIA’s organizational entity would not be apparent in projects that we were funding.” The Geschickter Fund operated much the same way, according to Gottlieb: “It was made as a mechanism to funnel funds for research activities where CIA didn’t want to acknowledge its specific identity as the grantor.”

During the deposition, Gottlieb acknowledged visiting Dr. Harris Isbell, Director of Research at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Addiction Research Center at Lexington, Kentucky, at least three or four times and that Isbell offered inmates (who were mostly African-Americans from the margins of society) drugs, including LSD, as part of the CIA’s experiments.

The son of one of Isbell’s victims wrote that “what Harris Isbell did to my father was to assault him with a poison that permanently damaged his brain. The CIA’s ill-conceived covert Cold War scheme to find a mind control drug for use on hostile leaders had caught my father in its hateful web.”[17]

Dr. Harris Isbell—a ghoul in a white smock who carried out unethical drug tests on African-Americans at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Addiction Research Center at Lexington, Kentucky. [Source: kyphotoarchive.com ]

The victims of Dr. Cameron’s experiments at the Allen Memorial Institute suffered similar damages; Val Orlikov’s husband said that his wife was left with her functioning at about 20% of capacity, unable to read, use a fork and knife, or recognize relatives.[18]

In his deposition, Gottlieb admitted that Dr. Cameron had kept some of his subjects on LSD for 77 days because of a research interest in “the quantum effects of LSD, repeated ingestion.”

This kind of practice is what led an internal CIA review to compare Cameron’s experiments to “Nazi medical atrocities.”[19]

McGill University’s Allen Memorial Institute, where horrific experiments were carried out under Operation MK-ULTRA. [Source: nsarchive.gwu.edu ]

Search for the “Manchurian Candidate”

The National Security Archive documents come primarily from the collection of John Marks, a former State Department official who filed the first Freedom of Information Act requests on the subject and whose 1979 book, The Search for the “Manchurian Candidate”: The CIA and Mind Control—The Secret History of the Behavioral Sciences (New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 1979) remains the single most important source on MK-ULTRA.

Highlights from the new collection include:

A 1951 memo that captures a meeting between CIA and foreign intelligence officials about mind-control research and their shared interest in the concept of individual mind control.

A 1952 entry from the daily calendar of George White.

A 1952 report on the “successful” use of ARTICHOKE interrogation methods that combined the use of “narcosis” and “hypnosis” to induce regression and later amnesia on “Russian agents suspected of being doubled.”

The first document in the collection is a 1949 overseas report by CIA agent Morse Allen who recommends the establishment of “security validation teams” that would combine the use of drugs, hypnosis and the polygraph to perform a variety of intelligence functions, including the screening of Agency personnel and informants, the interrogation of suspected enemy agents, the processing of any “loyalty cases” that might arise, and the possible use of “operational hypnosis.”

Stephen Kinzer describes Allen in his Gottlieb biography as a “hard-charging security officer” who, given free rein by CIA Director Allen Dulles, “enthusiastically promoted some of the most intense Bluebird and Artichoke projects” including ones that involved testing the effects of radiation, temperature extremes and ultrasonic noise on captives.

Fascinated with the art of hypnosis, Allen pushed for “wider use of polygraphs,” fixated on an “electro-sleep” machine that was supposed to be able to “lull subjects into a trance” and “investigated the possibility that electroshocks could be used to induce amnesia or reduce subjects to a vegetable level.”

In 1952, Allen was part of a three-man team that traveled to Schuster Villa in West Germany to test what one report called “dangerous combination of drugs such as Benzedrine and Pentathol-Natrium on Russian captives, under a research protocol specifying that disposal of the body was not a problem.”[20]

The second National Security Archive document, dated April 5, 1950, offered a plan, approved by then CIA Director Roscoe Hillenkoetter to establish “interrogation teams” that would “utilize the polygraph, drugs, and hypnotism to attain the greatest results in interrogation techniques.”

The plan also proposed creation of an office in Washington that would “serve as a cover for training, experimentation, and indoctrination” of psychiatrists “in the use of drugs and hypnotism.”

When not deployed abroad, the doctors would be used “for defensive training of covert personnel, study, and experimentation in the application of these techniques.”

Reading this document is chilling in light of what we know about the use of hypnosis by CIA doctors to create programmed assassins like Sirhan Sirhan and Mark Chapman who were part of the conspiratorial plots to kill Robert F. Kennedy and Beatles singer John Lennon.[21]

A person linking Sirhan Sirhan and Chapman is Bernard Diamond, a forensic psychiatrist who hypnotized Sirhan and testified at his trial and also visited Chapman in prison. A professor of law and psychiatry at the University of California at Berkeley, Diamond was among the psychiatrists trained in hypnosis through MK-ULTRA.

Two other of these psychiatrists were Dr. Richard Bloom, an expert hypnotist with a background in intelligence and the military who also visited Chapman while he was in prison, and Milton Kline, another expert hypnotist and CIA consultant connected with Chapman, who once said he could “create a patsy in three months” and “an assassin in 6 [months].”[22]

Link to Torture

The National Security Archive emphasizes that the CIA’s behavior-control research programs contributed decisively to the development of interrogation techniques that Americans and their allies used at detention centers during the Cold War and War on Terror where both physical and psychological torture was deployed.

The forms of torture included shackling, sleep deprivation, electroshock, cramped confinement, hooding and sensory deprivation.

MK-ULTRA techniques were specifically cited in the CIA’s 1963 KUBARK interrogation manual that was the basis for notoriously abusive prisoner interrogations in Vietnam, Guantanamo Bay and elsewhere.[23]

“Massive Use of Chemicals” and Other Abuses

The abuses associated with MK-ULTRA are hinted at in some of the documents in the National Security Archive collection.

A 1954 report on Artichoke interrogations, for example, references the “intravenous injection of fluids and vitamins” and “massive use of chemicals” under the cover of medical treatment for a case of influenza. The report concluded that “ARTICHOKE officials took certain (probably calculated) chances in using the massive dosages of chemicals” but that “ultimate results apparently justified the measures taken.”

Another report from May 1955 notes that the CIA’s Technical Services Chemical Division, headed by Sidney Gottlieb, was working to develop:

Substances that promote illogical thinking;

Material and physical methods to produce amnesia and shock and confusion over extended periods;

substances that would “produce physical disablement, including paralysis”;

substances that alter personality structure; and

a knockout pill for use in surreptitious druggings.

Despite the massive ethical breaches, a 1963 report by John S. Earman, the CIA’s Inspector General, concluded that “MKULTRA materials had not been very useful [overall] in intelligence operations.” He stated further: “As of 1960 no effective knockout pill, truth serum, aphrodisiac, or recruitment pill was known to exist,” although “real progress” was allegedly made in “the use of drugs in support of interrogation.”[24]

MK-ULTRA Afterlife

According to UC Berkeley Professor Richard Ofshe, after the formal termination of the CIA’s Operation MK-ULTRA in 1973, the operation continued to be carried out secretly through religious cults.

One of these cults was the People’s Temple in San Francisco, which recruited members of the Bay Area left by promoting a message of racial integration and social justice.

The head of that cult, Reverend Jim Jones, may have worked as an FBI informant in the 1950s and played a role in at least three CIA projects in the 1960s—in Cuba, Brazil and Guyana, where he established an agricultural commune that looks to have provided a front for MK-ULTRA-type experiments.[25]

For any misbehavior there, residents at Jonestown were subjected to either drugging or sensory deprivation—a favored CIA technique where someone is deprived a sense of time and kept up at night in stress positions.

Tom Grubbs, a psychologist with a degree from the University of California and principal of the Jonestown school, allegedly constructed Jonestown’s sensory-deprivation chamber which was placed below ground in a cellar. The effect was that subjects had the feeling of being buried alive. The terror in the technique was further epitomized by the fact that Jones ordered the chambers to be built in the shape of coffins.[26]

The first outsiders to reach the Jonestown medical clinic after the infamous November 1978 massacre, where most of the residents were killed, found enough drugs to supply the average U.S. city for more than a year.

Predominant in the stock were hypnotic drugs, like Pentothal and Nembutal as well as Thorazine, which is used to alter the violent behavior of mental patients and was used in the CIA’s MK-ULTRA experiments.

Researcher John Judge compared Jonestown to a “tightly run concentration camp, complete with medical and psychiatric experimentation.”[27]

Today, it would be naïve to believe that MK-ULTRA-type programs do not still exist.

The War on Terror and new Cold War have offered new pretexts for CIA-linked scientists to continue to search for magic truth serums and strategies for advancing new coercive interrogation techniques and trying to control human behavior.

One day, these techniques could be widely directed against American citizens if a real social-political rebellion were to break out.

One of the disturbing features of the original MK-ULTRA was that none of its coordinators faced any real public censure or punishment for their involvement in medically unethical and illegal activities.

The impunity has filtered down to their heirs who surely also feel that they can do anything they want so long as it is officially designed to “protect national security.”