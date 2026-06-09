CIA pilot Robert “Tosh” Plumlee. [Source: texashistory.unt.edu]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In a February 1985 episode of the hit NBC television series Miami Vice, Eagles singer Glenn Frey played a swashbuckling CIA pilot, Jimmy Cole, who flies ace detective Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) and Rafael Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) to Colombia to conduct a drug deal.

Crockett and Tubbs had been recruited by the DEA to work undercover as drug smugglers to help bust cartel operatives.[1]

Sonny Crockett with Jimmy Cole, who is modeled after “Tosh Plumlee,” in a 1985 episode of the hit NBC series Miami Vice titled “Smugglers Blues.” [Source: rollingstone.com ]

Frey’s character was loosely modeled after Robert “Tosh” Plumlee, a CIA pilot whose exploits over a 40-year career are detailed in a new memoir, Deep Cover, Shallow Graves, with Ralph Pezzullo.

Contrary to the depiction on Miami Vice, Plumlee’s memoir shows that the CIA often worked hand-in-glove with organized crime and was the one at times smuggling drugs into the U.S.

Plumlee claims that, on the morning John F. Kennedy was killed, he flew Johnny Roselli, a CIA-Mafia liaison, and other members of the assassination team into Dallas.

From Juvenile Delinquent to Covert Agent

Plumlee starts his story by noting that he was paid as a CIA pilot for years through cut-out companies like Riddle and Dodge Corporation and Atlantic Richfield, which had secret government contracts, or through fake “shell companies” like Intermountain Aviation and Mountain State Airlines.

That Plumlee and his colleagues did not know the overall mission was by design, since the world that he worked in was “deeply compartmentalized,” with no “HR” or “discernible structure.” Its hallmarks were “illusion, deception and sleight of hand.”[2]

Plumlee was recruited into this clandestine world at age 16, when he became part of an experimental army unit for juvenile delinquents attached to military intelligence at Fort Bliss, Texas, designated as Triple “A” Recon Training Command, Dog & 8 Company (AAA RTC D-8).

A product of a broken home who would routinely skip school, Plumlee’s father worked for Lockheed Aircraft at Dallas Love Field, a top secret military base where the B-17 bomber (known as the Flying Fortress) and P-38 Lightining were built.

Aerial view of Dallas Love Field in the 1960s. [Source: facebook.com ]

As a kid, Plumlee and his friends would stand at the edge of the runways and inch as close to the flight paths as possible without getting hit.[3] After he was caught sneaking into a plane, an Air Force pilot named Pat McDonald agreed to teach him to fly. Plumlee then forged his birth certificate and joined the Texas National Guard.[4]

Plumlee claims that his group was modeled after a World War II demolition unit called the Filthy Thirteen—a hodgepodge of outcasts trained to infiltrate behind enemy lines who became the inspiration for the 1967 Hollywood film The Dirty Dozen starring Ernest Borgnine, Jim Brown and Charles Bronson.[5]

Plumlee says that, in 1957 at age 19, he was recruited to fly to central Cuba for the purpose of supplying ammunition and weapons to Fidel Castro’s rebels, who were fighting against dictator Fulgencio Batista, who was also being supplied by the CIA.[6]

Plumlee claims that the plane he was piloting ran out of fuel and crash-landed in a swamp where he was rescued by Vilma Espin (code-named Deborah), who later became Raúl Castro’s wife.[7]

Ms. Espin took Plumlee to the Castros’ secret headquarters in the Sierra Maestra Mountains, where he met Fidel and was given the nickname Zapata (shoe in Spanish) because he lost his shoes in the swamp.[8]

Vilma Espin, Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro and Celia Sanchez during the guerrilla war against Batista. Plumlee claims to have supplied the revolutionaries with arms in the 1950s while working as a CIA pilot. [Source: capiremov.org ]

Later on, Plumlee came to recognize that some of the CIA operatives working with Castro, like William Morgan, were there to spy on Castro; Morgan was arrested for counter-revolutionary crimes and shot by a firing squad in March 1961 with the Castros in attendance.[9]

That Plumlee was not spinning tall tales was apparent in the fact that a photo depicting him walking behind Morgan in the Sierra Maestra Mountains was printed in the July 21,1958, issue of Life magazine.[10] Another photo printed in a subsequent issue of the magazine showed Plumlee behind a tank near Che Guevara as it rolled through Havana in a celebration of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Nags Head, Oswald and JM/WAVE

In 1958, Plumlee says, he was sent to the Nags Head School of Illusionary Warfare Training Center where he met a young Lee Harvey Oswald.[11] The two were together, put through a series of tests, and trained in intelligence techniques and black ops.[12]

Lee Harvey Oswald [Source: washingtonpost.com ]

When Plumlee asked one of the instructors if he and his colleagues were being trained as intelligence agents, the instructor responded: “You’re not intelligent enough to be agents, or you wouldn’t be in this unit. You’re nothing but cannon fodder.”[13]

In 1961, after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, Plumlee says that he started flying guns and ammunition to anti-Castro rebels in the Florida Keys, Nicaragua and Cuba as part of a CIA effort known as the Cuban Project, which operated out of the CIA’s famous JM/WAVE center off the University of Miami campus.[14]

CIA JM/WAVE headquarters in Miami in 1961. [Source: spotterup.com ]

Plumlee says that he worked at JM/WAVE under the operational name of William “Buck” Pearson with legendary CIA operatives, such as William K. Harvey, David Atlee Phillips, Tracy Barnes and E. Howard Hunt.

David Atlee Phillips [Source: tpaak.com ]

Plumlee could not tell his wife Joan that he was working in intelligence for the U.S. government, instead telling her that he was a cargo pilot for Riddle Airlines, Regina Air Cargo and Intermountain Aviation, which technically was true. Eventually, Joan became upset by Plumlee’s prolonged absences from home and divorced him.[15]

Colonel Rawlston and the Kennedy Assassination

One of Plumlee’s frequent passengers was “Colonel Rawlston” whom he knew to be Johnny Roselli, whose mob ties went back to the late 1920s when he was recruited into the Al Capone organization at the 1927 Jack Dempsey-Gene Tunney fight.[16]

Plumlee said that he would fly Roselli from his home in Tampa to California where the CIA set him up in an office in downtown Los Angeles owned by the Los Angeles Stamp and Stationery Company, where he operated a clandestine shop with fellow CIA operative Chauncey Holt that turned out fake IDs and forged documents and badges.[17]

Once, Plumlee says, after Roselli met with Chauncey in LA, he picked them up at Burbank Airport and flew them to meet Charles Nicoletti at Grace Ranch—owned by Detroit mob boss Peter Licavoli—outside of Tucson, Arizona. Nicoletti was a mob associate of Roselli and a hit man for mob underboss Sam Giancana.[18] All of the above figures went on to play a key role in the JFK assassination, in which Plumlee also played an unwitting role.[19]

On November 21, 1963, Plumlee was instructed to pick up Roselli in Tampa and escort him to Dallas where President Kennedy was visiting.

Plumlee also picked up E. Howard Hunt and a Cuban exile named Sergio Apabicia in West Palm Beach, and Gerard Droller (aka Frank Bender), a German-born CIA officer, Frank Sturgis, another CIA operative, and a Frenchman and some other Cubans in New Orleans. They were all part of what Plumlee calls “an abort” or assassination decoy team.[20]

Plumlee says that he and his group landed at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston at 8:30 p.m. on November 21 and then, after a night at the Shamrock Hilton, set off in the morning to Garland Airport in northeast Dallas.[21]

After landing, Roselli, Hunt and Sturgis drove off in a car that was waiting for them.[22] Plumlee went to a CIA safehouse and then with Sergio to see Kennedy’s motorcade. At one point, Sergio whispered to him that someone was supposed to “hit” the president that day.[23]

When they reached Dealey Plaza, Sergio took out a radio and started communicating with other operatives in the plaza. Plumlee said he recognized Rip Robertson from Miami JM/WAVE and saw E. Howard Hunt crossing the street in the plaza and several men who looked like railroad workers in the grassy knoll.[24]

Plumlee says that, as the presidential motorcade passed by, he heard a loud pop that sounded like a firecracker. Two of the shots emanated from the trees behind him in the grassy knoll and one flew right over his head.[25]

Plumlee claims that he saw JFK die, and that the story that Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone wolf assassin was “bullshit.” [26] The U.S. on November 22, 1963, experienced a coup d’état similar to those the CIA had engineered in countries like Iran and Guatemala, and three weeks earlier in South Vietnam, where a one-time U.S. proxy, Ngo Dinh Diem, was murdered.

Target in Mop-Up Operation and Classified Church Committee Testimony

After the Kennedy assassination, Plumlee feared he would be targeted in the mop-up operation in which cut-outs who knew too much—like himself, Sergio, Chauncey Holt and others—would be silenced or eliminated. Plumlee felt especially vulnerable because of his knowledge that Lee Harvey Oswald was an intelligence operative.[27]

Soon after the assassination, Plumlee was charged with writing bad checks and locked up in the Denver County Jail. The charge was fictitious, as no checks with his signature were ever produced; only one, for $50, was signed by his ex-wife.

Plumlee’s cellmate Jerry Stilley, who was convicted of killing a Denver police detective, later admitted to him that he had been instructed to kill him in exchange for being given a new trial and released on parole. But after hearing stories of his exploits flying for the CIA, Stilley told Plumlee that he grew to like him and decided to spare his life.[28]

In 1975, Plumlee was interviewed by investigators working for the Church Committee, which investigated CIA crimes during the Cold War.

Plumlee says that he answered questions about the CIA’s heart-attack gun and his gun-running operations to Castro and his activities aiding anti-Castro rebels during the Bay of Pigs. Plumlee says that his testimony was classified top secret and has never been released.[29]

More Arms and Drug Running

During the 1970s, Plumlee says, he started a plumbing business in Tucson but that it was shut down by the IRS and that he faced physical intimidation and death threats. One night when he went out to a casino in July 1980, a car pulled up next to him and fired shots into his window. Another time he was beaten up badly in a bar by a stranger and his house was burned down.[30]

An opportunity for Plumlee arose with the dramatic uptick in cocaine arriving from Colombia, which prompted the need for pilots who could infiltrate the Medellín and Cali drug cartels’ transportation system and identify the routes traffickers were taking. Plumlee said the pay was good so he volunteered using one of his old CIA aliases, “William H. Pearson.”[31]

Plumlee’s job as an undercover pilot was to rendezvous with cartel flights that landed in Deer Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix and then fly the cocaine to drop-off points throughout the southwest where DEA agents would be waiting to seize it and collect information about the cartel pilots that would lead to their arrests.[32]

Soon after he began flying, Plumlee found that the whole system was corrupt. Arizona Governor Bruce Babbitt (1978-1987), who ran as a candidate for president in the 1988 Democratic Party primary and served as Secretary of the Interior under Bill Clinton (1993-2001), was among the government officials making money from the drug flights, which found its way into his and other politicians’ campaign coffers.[33]

When Don Bolles, a journalist with The Arizona Republic began looking into corruption related to Arizona’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and tips that people close to Senator Barry Goldwater were receiving money from drug trafficking from Colombia, he was assassinated. Babbitt helped arrange a favorable plea deal for Bolles’ assassin, John Harvey Adamson, and helped secure his early release from prison.[34]

Don Bolles and the wreckage of his car after he was killed in a car bomb attack. [Source: kawc.org ]

Plumlee was caught up in the Iran-Contra scandal when he was instructed to fly to an 8,000-acre ranch on the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border owned by an Indiana man named John Hull, who worked with Lt. Col. Oliver North to transport weapons to Nicaraguan counter-revolutionaries the CIA was supporting in an attempt to unseat the left-wing Sandinistas.[35]

In the summer of 1981, Plumlee says, he began flying weapons that he picked up from the Ilopango Airport in San Salvador to small groups of Miskito Indians as part of the Contra operation. The arms drops would occur at night to small patches in the jungle.[36]

Lt. Col. Oliver North testifying before Congress. [Source: britannica.com ]

On his return, Plumlee said that his DC-3 would be loaded back up at Ipolongo with shrimp packed in ice from the Gulf of Nicoya. Hidden under the ice were packets of cocaine from the Medellín cartel.[37]

Secret airstrip on Nicaragua-Costa Rica border where Plumlee and other smuggling flights landed. [Source: ticotimes.net ]

Plumlee was left to wonder whether President Ronald Reagan or Vice President George H. W. Bush had sanctioned the arms- and drug-smuggling operations that made a mockery of the so-called War on Drugs.

In 1982, Congress enacted a bill barring all aid to the Contras because of their involvement in terrorist activities. Four years later, a congressional investigation was initiated when CIA pilot Eugene Hasenfus had his plane shot down.

Sandinista soldiers with Eugene Hasenfus after his plane was shot down in Nicaragua while on a CIA-funded supply drop for Contra guerrillas. [Source: zinnedproject.org ]

Plumlee’s most famous contemporary was Barry Seal, subject of the 2017 movie American Made starring Tom Cruise. In 1982, Seal established his base in Mena, Arkansas, where he flew guns to the Contras and then brought back drugs under the protection of Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton, whose ties to the CIA went back to the late 1960s.[38]

Plumlee said that he knew Seal and that he cut deals on the side which netted him millions of dollars but ultimately led to his being assassinated.

Attempt at Whistleblowing and Yet Another Cover-up

In the spring of 1983, Plumlee says that he reached out to Senator Gary Hart (D-CO) who had served on the Church Committee, with information about government involvement in drug-running in Central America.[39]

Plumlee presented to Hart and his staffer Bill Holden a detailed file replete with copies of a map of Central America he had marked with notes, aircraft IDs, staging areas, weapons drops, and Contra crossover points from Honduras into Nicaragua.

Several of the names that he revealed—Robert Owen, Felix Rodriguez, Richard Secord and John Poindexter—were later revealed to be principal players in the Iran-Contra scandal.[40]

Felix Rodriguez, with a photo of Che Guevara whom he bragged about assassinating. [Source: english.elpais.com ]

Richard Secord while testifying during Iran-Contra hearings. [Source: bostonglobe.com ]

Plumlee says that Hart and Holden said the information he provided would be investigated by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which Hart was on and was being forwarded to Senator John Kerry (D-MA), who was heading a subcommittee on Terrorism and Narcotics.[41]

However, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee never carried out any investigation or shared sensitive information with federal agencies. Years later, the FBI reported that Senator Hart admitted to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) that the information Plumlee provided was forwarded to the Senate Armed Services and Senate Intelligence Committees but “from there went nowhere.”[42]

Plumlee testified five times before the Kerry subcommittee, however, the testimony was classified top secret and never released.

Though the Kerry subcommittee concluded that the War on Drugs was at times “sidetracked, disrupted and undercut” by “other foreign policy interests,” it did not find that Contra and U.S. government leaders were “personally involved in drug trafficking.”[43]

Plumlee knew this conclusion to be another lie, and compares the Kerry subcommittee to the Warren Commission in its functioning to cover up the truth.

Two More Whistleblowers Are Taken Out

When an army colonel named James Sabow tried to bring to public light the illegal transport of drugs into the U.S. from Central America on unmarked C-130 aircraft to a Marine Corps air station in El Toro, California, Sabow was found dead. The official investigation said Sabow had shot himself; however, an investigation published in the Journal of Forensic Research concluded he had been murdered.[44]

Journalist Gary Webb was also murdered for breaking the story of the CIA-Contra drug-smuggling network. Plumlee says that he was one of Webb’s key insider sources, providing him with information about what he knew about drug flights, routes, drop-off points and clearances.[45]

At the end of his memoir, Plumlee emphasizes the horrendous betrayal he felt, realizing that elements in the U.S. government murdered a popular president and sold the American people a cover-up story, and then later flew drugs into the U.S. without concern for the people who would be harmed, and murdered whistleblowers who tried to expose what they were doing.

In his 88 years, Plumlee said that one major lesson he has learned is that the world is divided between those who seek and embrace the truth and those who live with lies and deception, and that he has chosen to be on the side of truth.

Independent Verification by CIA Expert

While some people might question Plumlee’s authenticity, many of the events he describes in his book are already known. The level of detail he provides and knowledge he displays of historical events is further impressive.

In the foreword, CIA expert Dick Russell wrote that he is “convinced that Plumlee’s saga is for real,” with verification having surfaced over the years with various federal investigative bodies.

Russell says, for example, that Plumlee’s specific claims regarding the “abort” operation in Dallas were recorded under oath by the FBI on April 6, 1964, as the Warren Commission was nearing completion of its probe (the Warren Commission never called Plumlee as a witness or even mentioned him in the ensuing 26 volumes of testimony).

Russell says that Plumlee’s narrative was formally documented again a decade later during the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into illegal CIA domestic activities.

Declassified FBI and CIA files from the 1990s, and as recently as 2023, confirm Plumlee’s role as a pilot with ties to several federal agencies, sometimes under the pseudonym of William H. “Buck” Pearson. Plumlee also testified multiple times under oath before congressional committees, including the House Select Committee on Assassinations in the late 1970s and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1990-1991).

This testimony, Russell says, much of it originally classified as top secret, reveals not only Plumlee’s proximity to the CIA’s JM/WAVE station in Miami in the early 1960s but his involvement in clandestine aviation activities during the 1980s “drug war.”

Released documents in 2023 and 2025 provide further strong evidence supporting Plumlee’s having operated as a deep cover “asset,” challenging the FBI’s characterization of him as an “unreliable chronic complainant” who “gave confusing, illogical” accounts concerning the abort mission in Dallas. Senator Hart stated publicly that Plumlee’s information about the Kennedy assassination and CIA-mob connections was significant enough that he sought to follow up on it, only to be stymied by the powers that be.[46]