Following the Trump administration’s kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed an indictment alleging that Maduro “moved loads of cocaine under the protection of Venezuelan law enforcement” and that profits from the illegal activity “flowed” to corrupt officials “who operate in a patronage system run by the Cártel de los Soles, or Cartel of the Suns, a reference to the sun insignia affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking Venezuelan military officials.”

A 2020 indictment issued by a U.S. grand jury also referenced the Cártel de Los Soles, alleging that Maduro “helped manage and ultimately lead the Cartel…as he rose to power in Venezuela.”[1]

Amazingly, the CIA is known to have facilitated drug trafficking through the very same Cártel de los Soles in 1990.

In 1993, CBS’s 60 Minutes aired a segment entitled “The CIA’s Cocaine,” which featured interviews with former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) administrator Robert Bonner and DEA Special Agent (and DEA Station Chief in Caracas) Anabelle Grimm, who told host Mike Wallace about an undercover drug operation in Venezuela involving the Cártel de los Soles in which the CIA assisted the cartel in shipping 200 kilograms of cocaine into the U.S.

The purpose of the operation—called Operation North—was for CIA “assets” in the Venezuelan National Guard who were part of the Cártel de los Soles to gain credibility with Colombian drug cartels who could be busted in future sting operations.

Grimm told Wallace that the CIA believed they could get to Pablo Escobar (infamous Medellín drug cartel kingpin) through this operation, which she found to be “ludicrous.”

The chief figure involved in the operation, Ramón Guillén Dávila, head of the anti-drug national command from 1987 to 1991, was considered the CIA’s top “asset” in the Venezuelan military and “its most trusted man,” as was reported in the Miami Herald.[2]

Ramón Guillén Dávila [Source: plural-21.org ]

In 2007, Guillén was arrested for his involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Venezuela’s socialist President Hugo Chávez, who had angered the U.S. by nationalizing Venezuela’s oil industry and using the revenue to fund social programs.

The 60 Minutes report specified that Guillén worked directly with CIA officer Mark McFarlin and Venezuelan CIA Station Chief James Campbell.

McFarlin was put in charge of a counter-narcotics intelligence center in Caracas where the cocaine that was shipped to the U.S. was stored.

The counter-narcotics center had a direct network with the El Paso, Texas, intelligence center, a hub for coordinating intelligence in the War on Drugs.

Cocaine stored at anti-narcotics intelligence center warehouse in Caracas. [Source: cbs.com ]

According to The New York Times, the Venezuelan anti-drug unit was created under the same CIA program that created a Haitian intelligence service whose officers became involved in drug trafficking and acts of political terror.[3]

Robert Bonner[4] told Mike Wallace that what the CIA and General Guillén were doing was illegal and that the CIA had blatantly broken the law.

When the U.S. Customs Service seized 998 pounds of cocaine at Miami International Airport traced to the CIA and General Guillén, nobody was prosecuted and Guillén’s indictment was dismissed.

After he returned to Washington, D.C., James Campbell was promoted.

Operation North resembled other CIA operations by which the CIA created drug-trafficking proxies and trafficked drugs into the U.S.

Known examples include the CIA’s drug-trafficking Hmong army that waged war against the communist Pathet Lao in Laos during the Indochina War,[5] and the Iran-Contra affair, by which the CIA trafficked in drugs to finance the waging of a counter-revolutionary war in Nicaragua.[6]

The CIA’s drug-trafficking Hmong army in Laos during the Indochina Wars. [Source: nationalmuseum.af.mil ]

Operation Watchtower was another CIA drug-trafficking operation in the 1980s that established a secret air corridor from southern Colombia to Panama to enable the flow of drugs into the U.S. and entailed support for Colombia’s Cali cartel.[7]

While the stated motive for Operation North was to entrap the Colombian cartels, a hidden motive was probably to generate revenues for CIA black operations in Venezuela targeting the political left.

Mark McFarlin had a background training right-wing counterinsurgents in the CIA-run dirty war against the leftist Farabundo Martí Liberation Front (FMLN) in El Salvador in the 1980s that was financed in part through the drug trade out of Nicaragua and Panama.[8]

Ramón Guillén Dávila was also an extreme rightist arrested in 2007 for his involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Hugo Chávez.

The CIA has a history of supporting repressive campaigns in Venezuela targeting the left going back to the 1960s, when the Office of Public Safety (OPS) of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) trained police units that spied on and worked to dismantle the Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) in Puerto Rico, and the Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) in Chile.[9]

The latter were inspired by the Cuban Revolution that sought to nationalize Venezuela’s oil industry, stand up to U.S. imperialism and create a more equitable economy.

Carlos Andrés Pérez [Source: kterrl.wordpress.com ]

The Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon administrations supported centrist presidents with the Democratic Action and Christian Democrat Party, which advanced some New Deal-style reforms but refused to consider nationalizing Venezuela’s oil industry, which was then dominated by the largely Rockefeller-owned Creole Petroleum and other U.S.-based corporations.[10]

In 1976, President Carlos Andrés Pérez (1974-1979 and 1989-1993) nationalized Venezuela’s oil, compensating U.S. and other foreign multi-nationals, and established a state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

When Pérez came back into power in 1989, after a period of declining world oil prices and economic retraction in Venezuela, he pushed for privatization along with other neo-liberal policies mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which resulted in a popular uprising known as the Caracazo that was brutally suppressed.[11]

Scene during the 1989 Caracazo. [Source: venezuelanalysis.com ]

Operation North took place just one year after the Caracazo, which contributed to the revitalization of Venezuela’s left.

Mentored by leftist leaders of the 1960s like Douglas Bravo, Hugo Chávez emerged as a prominent leader around this time who led army officers in a failed coup in 1992 that set the groundwork for the 1998 Bolivarian Revolution.

The CIA had Chávez on its radar and appears to have worked with Venezuelan assets like Guillén to traffic in drugs to try to help sustain the dying neo-liberal order that was favorable to U.S. corporations.

Politicized Indictment and Unstated Aims of War on Drugs

On January 5, The Grayzone published a valuable dissection of the DOJ indictment of Maduro by Max Blumenthal.

Blumenthal called the indictment a “political rant” that relies heavily on “coerced testimony from an unreliable witness [former military intelligence chief Hugo ‘Pollo’ Carvajal[12]] who was said to have been affiliated with the ‘Cartel of the Suns’” and on alleged drug shipments that “largely took place outside U.S. jurisdiction.”

Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi. [Source: foxnews.com ]

Accusing Maduro of “having partnered with narco-terrorists” like Tren de Aragua (TdA), the indictment ignores a recent U.S. intelligence assessment which concluded that Maduro actually had no control over TdA and that, in 2023, he ordered a massive military-police raid on the gang’s headquarters (Tocorón Prison).

Further, Blumenthal wrote that “the prosecutors stacked the indictment by charging Maduro with ‘possession of machine guns,’ a laughable offense which could easily be applied to hundreds of thousands of gun-loving Americans under an antiquated 1934 law.”

Maduro after his kidnapping. [Source: thegrayzone.com ]

According to Blumenthal, “by resorting to vague, deliberately expansive language larded with subjective terms like ‘corrupt’ and ‘terrorism,’ the DOJ has constructed a political narrative against Maduro in place of a concrete legal case. While repeatedly referring to Maduro as the ‘de facto… illegitimate ruler of the country,’ the DOJ fails to demonstrate that he is de jure illegitimate under Venezuelan law, and will therefore be unable to bypass established international legal precedent granting immunity to heads of state.”[13]

The politicized nature of the DOJ indictment was apparent in its claim that the leftist Fuerzas Armada Revolucionario de Colombia (FARC) was “one of the largest producers of cocaine in the world since its founding in 1964.”

The DOJ alleges that former Interior Minister Ramón Rodríguez Chacín (2002, 2008) took bribes to allow drug trafficking by FARC and maintained a large estate in Barinas state containing a large FARC encampment and training school, and that FARC provided protection for drug shipments made by Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that went from cocaine labs in Colombia through Venezuela.[14]

Maduro’s son, Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, is additionally alleged to have met with FARC representatives in 2020 to discuss moving large quantities of cocaine and weapons through Colombia and into the U.S. for the next six years.

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra [Source: valorglobo.com ]

While FARC is known to have protected coca-growing farmers and taxed drug sales in regions they controlled, Colombia’s drug trade, in reality, has long been controlled by rightist elements who have provided the muscle for state terrorist operations targeting the FARC, whose platform calls for breaking up landed estates, include those owned by drug cartel bosses.[15]

A 1991 Defense Intelligence Agency report identified right-wing Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2002-2010), a recipient of lavish U.S. foreign aid, with the Medellín drug cartel.

Uribe was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest in July after being convicted on bribery and fraud charges that centered on his attempt to bribe a witness to change damaging testimony that implicated him with drug-trafficking paramilitary groups that committed egregious war crimes in the suppression of the FARC.[16]

President George W. Bush congratulates President Álvaro Uribe of Colombia after presenting him with the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 13, 2009, during ceremony in the East Room of the White House. [Source: nsarchive.gwu.edu ]

In the 1980s, to justify the expansion of U.S. military aid to Colombia, Ronald Reagan’s ambassador to Colombia, Lewis Tambs, branded FARC as “narco-guerrillas”—a term that has long political staying power.

Ronald Reagan and Lewis Tambs. [Source: commons.wikimedia.org ]

The reason for this is because it fits with the ideological agenda of the Trump and other U.S. administrations that want to destroy the Latin American left and any political movement that challenges U.S. corporate interests and global hegemony.

Peter Dale Scott [Source: thecanadianencyclopedia.ca ]

According to Peter Dale Scott, the real purpose of the War on Drugs is not to eradicate drugs but to “alter market share [and] target specific enemies and thus ensure that the drug traffic remains under the control of those traffickers who are allies of the [Colombian] state security apparatus and/or the CIA.”[17]

Maduro’s indictment, combined with Trump’s pardoning of right-wing, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted in U.S. federal court of conspiracy to traffic more than 400 tons of cocaine, shows the continued validity of Scott’s assessment.

Even if some aspects of the Maduro indictment are true, the unstated U.S. strategy in the War on Drugs is to punish ideological enemies, while ensuring that the regional drug traffic is controlled by right-wing allies of the U.S. government and CIA.