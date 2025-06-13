Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaCIA Funded Japanese Killers, Palantir and Controlled Opposition Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCIA Funded Japanese Killers, Palantir and Controlled Opposition Interview with Garland NixonJeremy KuzmarovJun 13, 20257Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaCIA Funded Japanese Killers, Palantir and Controlled Opposition Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share7Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaCIA Funded Japanese Killers, Palantir and Controlled Opposition Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share