Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
5h

Thank you for all your fine work.

Clearly those people who claim to represent the rest of we the people do not,.... with rare exceptions, they represent the forces that aim to destroy us, who are succeeding, for now...

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
5h

Thank you for reporting on this.

As I read, I felt more and more certain that there's no conventional way to stop this runaway corruption train. Nobody is going to try to stop it when the rewards for jumping on it are so lucrative.

They'll recruit anybody they need to, to keep it running.

They've mesmerized the population with phone distractions that make them stupid and make them hate their neighbor.

The only thing that can save the entire Western population are parents of hungry children. Really and truly I see no other possibilities.

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