Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
1d

…Including the USA.

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L O's avatar
L O
1d

Exactly... most Americans are so ignorant about it or just ignore it... exporting our democracy around the world... coming home to roost

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