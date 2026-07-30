Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie's avatar
Debbie
14m

I have and have read Assassination on Embassy Row. This guy should be in jail for life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture