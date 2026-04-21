Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
19h

Outstanding article- revealing the CIA’s role in the Tutsi-Hutu tragedy and genocide. Millions murdered for minerals. The USA at the center of violence, as usual, but pretending to have no involvement. Horror!

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Jackson R. Brooks's avatar
Jackson R. Brooks
14h

Great article, but sickening.

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