[Source: forbes.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

On February 21, 2019, a confidential source told the FBI that two CIA officers went with Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that appointed Hunter Biden to its board, to the office of Yuriy Lutsenko, the prosecutor general of Ukraine from May 2016 to August 2019.

According to a newly declassified document released by Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA), the CIA men told Lutsenko that Zlochevsky was “protected by the U.S.” and urged Lutsenko to stop the investigation on Zlochevsky and let him back into Ukraine.

Subsequently, a deal was made whereby Zlochevsky could pay $3 million in damages to get back into Ukraine while avoiding prosecution for an assortment of white-collar crimes.

The same source told the FBI that then-Vice President Joe Biden had met directly with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko “to protect the interests” of his son and, by extension, Zlochevsky, who was paying Hunter around $1 million per year between May 2014 and April 2019 to serve on Burisma’s board.

Joe Biden and Petro Poroshenko [Source: bbc.com ]

According to the FBI informant, Zlochevsky had offered Poroshenko $100 million in “shares and guaranteed profits from gas sales” to stop an “Interpol investigation” into Burisma.

By his own admission, Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in December 2015 by threatening to withhold up to $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees after Shokin had launched a corruption probe into Burisma.[1]

Shokin was ousted months later by a vote of the nation’s parliament and replaced with Lutsenko who had been imprisoned for years for embezzlement while serving as Minister of the Interior. Despite his appointment as Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Lutsenko amazingly did not even have a law degree.

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and governor of the Ukrainian province of Odessa in 2019, called Lutsenko a “filthy creature” and “typical crook” who “closed corruption cases for dough.”

While the story about Burisma has been exposed prior to the latest document release, what is new is the information about the role that the CIA purportedly played in meeting with Ukraine’s prosecutor general and possibly threatening him and protecting Burisma from prosecution.

CovertAction Magazine has previously raised suspicion that Burisma was operating as part of a CIA covert operation to finance fascistic militias in Ukraine that provided a key backbone of military operations in eastern Ukraine following the February 2014 U.S.-EU-backed Maidan coup.

Journalist John Helmer found evidence that the central shareholder of Burisma was Ihor Kolomoisky, Ukraine’s most powerful oligarch at the time of the Maidan coup who controlled Burisma through the two directors of Burisma’s board—Anzelika Pasenidou and Riginos Kharalambus—who worked for a Cyprus-based law firm connected to Kolomoisky.

A primary financier of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the run-up to Ukraine’s 2019 elections, Kolomoisky financed private militias, such as the 2,000-person Dnipro Battalion and neo-Nazi-led Azov Battalion, which played a key role in halting the advance of rebels from their strongholds in Donetsk and Luhansk.

The war in eastern Ukraine broke out after those latter two provinces voted to secede following the Maidan coup, subsequently drawing in the Russians.

Kolomoisky was appointed as governor of his home Dnipropetrovsk region near the war’s front line. His militias included 17,000 foreign mercenaries from more than 50 countries, including some U.S. white supremacists. They were crucial to the war because the Ukrainian military was ambivalent about fighting its own citizens.

A key sign of Burisma’s fronting for a CIA black operation was its appointment of Joseph “Cofer” Black to its board in February 2017.[2]

Black was a top CIA official whose experience running clandestine wars went back to the Reagan administration’s covert action program in Angola, where the CIA armed anti-communist warlord Jonas Savimbi.[3]

From 2005 to 2008, Black served as vice chairman of Blackwater. A graduate of the University of Southern California, he ran the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center and anti-bin Laden unit after 9/11 before forming his own private intelligence company, Total Intelligence Solutions.[4]

Former State Department staffer Mike Benz stated that Burisma was a CIA operation—epitomized by Black’s appointment—designed to assist CIA efforts to break down the Russian energy company Gazprom and swing the gas market away from Russia to NATO-backed countries and the U.S.

The latter operation included the destruction of the Nord Stream II pipeline and, according to Benz, lasted for more than 16 years.

Protest sign at February 2023 anti-Ukraine war protest in Washington, D.C. [Source: Photo Courtesy of Jeremy Kuzmarov]

Benz said that the policy imperative of privatizing Ukrainian energy assets and placing them under U.S. control was aided by the appointment of Biden and Black to Burisma’s board, and was “part of the reason that we [the U.S.] overthrew the Ukrainian government in 2014…we were going to be cutting Russia off. So, Western stakeholders wanted to profit from this trillion-dollar windfall if Russia could be kicked out of the European energy market. This is common activity for the Central Intelligence Agency, which was created by corporate lawyers in 1947 as its first class.”

Benz continued: “The corporate espionage side of the CIA operation here [in Ukraine] has geopolitical dimensions. If you kill Russia’s energy exports, you kill their military, which means you kill their ability to run air defense systems to Syria [which Russia was supporting against U.S.-backed regime-change operation]. You kill their ability to run small arms to sub-Saharan Africa to oppose U.S. control over lithium, and cobalt, and copper, and aluminum, and gold, and oil, and gas there, too.”

In addition to all this, the CIA appears to have used Burisma as a cover for its biological weapons program in Ukraine that fed off earlier CIA bioweapons development at a secret U.S. army facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

Hunter was the founder of the investment firm Rosemont Seneca, which invested $500,000 in the pathogen research company Metabiota and raised millions more for it from firms that included Goldman Sachs.

According to leaked emails, Biden forged an agreement between Metabiota and Burisma, for a “science project” involving biosecurity labs in Ukraine.[5]

In an April 2014 email, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi wrote to Hunter revealing that the then-Vice President’s son had pitched a ‘science project’ involving Burisma and Metabiota in Ukraine. [Source: dailymail.co.uk ]

Hunter’s CIA connection had been evident in his appointment to the board of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), the Democratic Party branch of the CIA’s most notorious cutout, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

Hunter Biden with CIA logo and Mike Benz on the right. [Source: scnr.com ]

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said that the CIA was involved in impeding an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden.

Further, 51 former intelligence officials, led by CIA Director John Brennan (2012-2016), signed a letter stating that the Hunter Biden laptop story—which revealed extensive crimes—was “Russian disinformation.”

Joe Biden’s long symbiotic relationship with the CIA was apparent in 1980 when he threatened a CovertAction Information Bulletin editor with jail.

One of the key aides advising Biden’s Ukraine policy when he was vice president, Eric Ciaramella, was a career CIA analyst who worked for John Brennan and was put on CIA detail at the White House when Biden became president.[6]

Journalist Russ Bellant compared Biden to JFK and Allen Dulles who raised a private army to try to overthrow the Castro government in Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.

In both cases, according to Bellant, the U.S. government used private companies to raise revenues and fronts for arms smuggling and clandestine operations run by right-wing extremists.

Neither Kennedy nor Dulles, however, involved their own family members in extortion schemes.