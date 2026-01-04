Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara's avatar
Barbara
10m

Thank you for writing this and putting the most recent events in context.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
12hEdited

Great work here, Professor Kuzmarov.

For youngsters, and those who like graphic novels and comic books - allow me to recommend Joel Andreas' "Addicted to War" - which covers some of the same ground, though in less depth, because it goes much wider afield. But that quote from Smedley Butler is in there, at least in part. Butler was the greatest Marine who ever lived. He went from the enlisted ranks to General, and foiled a Fascist Coup against FDR.

Again, great work. Very impressive, as always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture