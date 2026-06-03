Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julianne's avatar
Julianne
9h

Thank you, Jeremy - very important to hear the truth. The entire Vietnam war was one tragedy after another, year after year. Starting with the US “defending” France, who had occupied Vietnam, to the escalation of US attacks by Johnson within JUST 3 DAYS after JFK’s assassination, to Nixon’s treason of a side deal with South Vietnam just as Johnson was planning to end the war - and LBJ never told the public of Nixon’s treason - to Nixon’s carpet bombing of Cambodia 24/7 which led to “the killing fields” - - and on and on and on. It is tragic insanity that the 360-degree, 20-year disaster of war had to be “spun as positive” to the American people rather than telling the truth - and that telling the truth and expecting accountability is what got his father and everyone on the plane killed. Tragic then and tragic now as we witness zero accountability in government.

Reply
Share
Estevan's avatar
Estevan
7h

Time to wake up and realize that all three branches of our government are infested with traitors, pedofiles, Nazis, zionists, and pure evil. Once corrupted, revolution is the solution. Any good, brave, and free people left in this country? It's time for some good old fashioned American style revolution. "Against all enemies foreign and domestic." That's the pledge, right? Rise up, fight back, and overthrow them all. It is our virtue, reputation, Liberty, Right, & Responsibility that are on the line. No one is coming to save us, the country, or our Liberty. We're free people. It is our obligation to remove the tyranny. Revolution is our freedom, the American way, and the solution. Get brave, be a patriot, and overthrow them all!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture