Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
1d

Who elected the see eye aye? Not I, not me, and what I did vote for turned out to be yet another lie, we don't get any real choices on fake ballots

Reply
Share
William's avatar
William
6h

Based

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture