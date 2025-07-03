Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4h

Even some of us English teachers and others were targeted by FBI, et al, for what? CISPES:

https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-7th-circuit/1188348.html

Many of us, including journalists, were on that FBI list since we supported CISPES and received newsletters from that Latin AMerica rights group.

https://cispes.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture