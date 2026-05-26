Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
5h

For people not too familiar with Cuban history, highly recommend "Conflicting Missions: Havana, Washington, and Africa, 1959-1976" - Piero Gleijeses

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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
5h

Thanks for helping to expose the lies against Cuba.

https://substack.com/@aaronruby/note/p-198892376?r=7jhui4

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