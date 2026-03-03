[Source: baltimoresun.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

While Donald Trump was touting his administration’s foreign policies in his State of the Union address on February 24, CovertAction Magazine hosted a webinar focused on the horrifying real-life costs of those policies in Venezuela and Cuba and the crisis that is afflicting Cuban society in the face of heightened U.S. economic warfare and regime-change efforts.

The first speaker, James Early, a cultural heritage policy consultant and former director at the Smithsonian Institution, said he has been traveling to Cuba for 50 years and went there in January in a trip sponsored by Busboys and Poets, a small restaurant chain based in the Washington, D.C., area that hosts community events for social justice groups.

Early said he has never seen Cuba in such dire straits as what he witnessed, with trash everywhere, people begging on the streets like never before, routine blackouts and other symptoms of economic breakdown.[1]

The curtailment of the oil supply from Venezuela, which supplies 20% of Cuban oil, since the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, has been like a hammer blow to an already reeling country, whose economy contracted in 2024 and was described by President Miguel Díaz-Canel as a “war economy.”

Havana in the dark during another blackout. [Source: cnn.com ]

On his trip, Early met with Díaz-Canel and the Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, who talked about what the government was doing to try to ease the people’s plight[2], and specified that the Cuban people were being mobilized to defend their country and its sovereignty.

Carlos Fernández de Cossío [Source: ips-dc.org ]

Given the severity of the situation, Early believes that people should work to try to educate the United States public and unite everyone who is against the “barbaric economic warfare” being carried out by the U.S. on Cuba, even if they disagree on other issues.

The second speaker, Steve Ellner, a former professor at the Universidad de Oriente in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, and associate editor of Latin American Perspectives, emphasized the interconnection between the Trump administration policies in Cuba and Venezuela, and specified that the U.S. aim was to punish both countries for their defiance of U.S. hegemonic designs.

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution came about, Ellner said, in an era (the late 1990s) when U.S. intellectuals were promoting the idea of the “end of history”—that capitalism had triumphed and socialism had failed—and has endured over 27 year despite U.S. efforts to destroy it.

After Obama’s administration instituted deadly sanctions and helped trigger a violent insurrection, the Trump I and Biden administrations mounted a botched paramilitary operation (known as the Bay of Piglets) using CIA-linked mercenaries, expanded the Obama-era sanctions and unsuccessfully tried to install Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader.

Donald Trump and Juan Guaidó. [Source: venezuelanalysis.com ]

Prior to his kidnapping, Maduro was in the process of consolidating his political legitimacy by working to stabilize the economy even in the face of sanctions, and was curbing hyper-inflation and allowing more concessions for foreign oil companies and other companies that were bringing in needed foreign capital.

The right-wing opposition to Maduro had become divided, with Henrique Capriles recognizing the legitimacy of the existing electoral system, and María Corina Machado leaving Venezuela with little support inside it.

Ellner said that Maduro’s government was successfully circumventing U.S. sanctions by engaging in trade with China through Malaysia and having Venezuelan ships put up bogus flags.

Russia, he said, has been doing the same thing, a slap in the face to the U.S., which uses sanctions and other means to try to control the global economy and establish the supremacy of the U.S. dollar, which is being undermined.

Ellner sees the above as an important backdrop to the Maduro kidnapping which, despite Trump’s boasts in his State of the Union address, does not necessarily reflect U.S. strength or the fact that it is winning the long war against the Bolivarian Revolution.

The opposite in fact holds true as, while the kidnapping is undoubtedly a setback, Team Trump was not able to achieve regime change, and Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez is showing some fortitude in negotiations and refusing to acquiesce to all of the Trump administration’s demands.

The third speaker, Bob Schwartz, is executive director of Global Health Partners, which raises money to send life-saving medical equipment to Cuba, among other Latin American countries.

Schwartz described a grim situation in Cuba, where people are suffering from nutritional deficiencies and dying because they cannot get insulin and other life-saving medicines, including drugs to treat various forms of cancer as a result of the embargo and blockade.

The 1959 Cuban Revolution established a free health-care system and Cuba became known for training doctors who went around the world providing excellent health care, which makes the situation so sad today.

Cuba’s infant mortality rate has climbed in the last several years and will continue to climb until the situation changes.

Schwartz said that his organization is doing its best to send things taken for granted in the U.S., like syringes and medical gloves, as well as pacemakers for which there is currently a three-year wait time in Cuba.

Schwartz welcomes any support people can give to Global Health Partners along with efforts to raise awareness in the U.S. about the injustice underlying U.S. foreign policy to Cuba.

Cuba’s health-care system has been pushed to the brink. [Source: euronews.com ]

The fourth speaker, Gloria La Riva, is a longstanding political activist who has run for political office with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

She expressed the same concern as the others about the dire situation in Cuba, although emphasized that people she encountered there are resourceful and getting everything they need to do in the day-time hours and enjoying leisure time in parks as the country remains safe.

Gloria La Riva [Source: breakingthechainsmag.org ]

La Riva gave a history lesson about how Cubans had fought for their independence from Spain in the late 1800s and then from American neo-colonial control.

She said that, despite the challenges facing the country today, it is still much better off than Puerto Rico, which was directly colonized by the U.S.

La Riva compared the situation today to the special period in the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union when people also adapted.

Now many Cubans are growing their own food and setting up food gardens and relying on electric buses and solar power, which is being developed in the country.

Organic garden in Havana. [Source: welthungerhilfe.org ]

La Riva said that the U.S. pressure on Cuba is accelerating not only through the tightening of the embargo and efforts at international isolation, but by efforts to enforce the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, which gave U.S. corporations and individuals that lost property in the 1959 revolution the right to sue the Cuban government and obtain compensation.[3]

Just this past week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for two cases related to Helms-Burton. La Riva expressed disappointment that even supposedly liberal Supreme Court justices backed by the Democratic Party, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, are siding with U.S. corporations like ExxonMobil and against the Cuban government and people.

The debate among the Supreme Court justices, La Riva said sadly, is not about whether U.S. companies can sue, but about how much compensation should be extended to them.

The final speaker, William LeoGrande, a professor of Latin American Studies at American University in Washington, D.C., talked about the prospects of diplomacy between the U.S. and Cuba and some alleged meetings that have occurred between U.S. officials and Raul Castro’s son and grandson, and said that Cuba has always been open to dialogue and diplomacy with the U.S. so long as the U.S. is respectful of Cuba in diplomatic meetings.

LeoGrande pointed out that the biggest hard-liner in the Trump administration is Marco Rubio, who has long been supported by extreme right-wing elements in the Cuban exile community in Miami and made his career as the most anti-Cuba legislator in Congress.

While Rubio clearly wants regime change, others in Trump’s inner circle and Trump himself may be open to negotiation if Cuba is willing to open up its economy to U.S. businesses.[4]

LeoGrande said that Cuba has nickel and cobalt reserves coveted by the U.S. and could offer opportunities for U.S. companies in the tourism industry.

Equipment at Moa nickel mine in Cuba. [Source: bloomberg.com ]

Interestingly, Trump Organization executives visited Cuba in 1998 to explore opening a hotel and golf course which, of course, it could not do because of the embargo.

LeoGrande said that Cuba’s tourism industry has been hit hard by the U.S. embargo and cut off from Venezuelan oil, and that airlines are halting flights to Cuba because of the inability to refuel for the trip home.

The Supreme Court’s blocking of Trump’s tariffs is a good thing, since Trump was proposing the institution of tariffs on any country that did not support the U.S. embargo on Cuba or tried to trade with Cuba.

At least, there are a few people in Congress supporting bills to end the blockade and embargo, particularly Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR), whose efforts could be used as an organizing tool, LeoGrande said, and have a snowball effect.[5]

An additional speaker at the webinar was CAM contributor Colonel Ann Wright, who recently visited both Cuba and Venezuela. Colonel Wright said that the Venezuelan people are rallying behind Delcy Rodríguez and are intent on sustaining their sovereignty as a country.

Colonel Ann Wright [Source: couragetoresist.org ]

As far as Cuba, Wright said that the people were “scared to death” right after the Maduro kidnapping, believing that their leaders may be next.

However, she said that the people there are prepared to defend themselves against the U.S. if there is another Bay of Pigs or something like that, and that the country is not going to collapse despite the difficulties imposed by the current conditions.

The prelude to a new potential Bay of Pigs seems to have occurred on February 25 when ten Cuban-Americans armed with assault rifles, explosives and camouflaged uniforms launched an armed attack against a Cuban border patrol vessel.

The attack took place in the northeastern area of El Pino channel at Cayo Falcones, Villa Clara province. The Cuban Border Guard Troops reported that one of its troops was injured and that in returning fire, they killed four of the invaders and wounded six.[6]

One of the Cuban-Americans killed was identified as Michel Ortega Casanova, a truck driver who fell into an “obsessive and diabolical” quest for Cuba’s freedom, according to his brother.

Michel Ortega Casanova in front of his Tampa, Florida home. [Source: en.cibercuba.com ]

Whether the CIA had anything to do with what the Cuban Interior Ministry called the “attempt at terrorist infiltration[7]” is uncertain, though Casanova and other terrorists are reported to have traveled on a Florida-registered speed-boat and a detained suspect confessed that he was sent from the U.S. to make advance preparations for the armed group to stage attacks in Cuba.

The New York Times, which routinely ridicules alleged “conspiracy theorists[8]” who point to the CIA’s involvement in the JFK assassination and other historical crimes, gave credence to the conspiracy theory that the speed-boat attack was a false-flag staged by the Cuban government.[9]

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova more sensibly called the attack a deliberate move by Washington to provoke tensions, and an “aggressive U.S. provocation [aimed] at escalating the situation and triggering conflict.”

Andrea Lobo reported on The World Socialist Website that the attack was “the product of decades‑old networks of Cuban exile terrorists and US‑based paramilitaries cultivated and funded by the CIA and other agencies since the 1960s. These networks are now being activated under conditions in which the Trump administration has openly moved to strangle Cuba’s economy, declare the island a ‘national emergency’ for the United States and threaten any country that sells it oil with punitive tariffs.”[10]

Lobo added: “whether or not the White House directly ordered this particular mission, it is inconceivable that the heavily armed gang trained on a farm in South Florida, recruited members through TikTok—as relatives and friends of the attackers boasted to Univision journalist Javier Díaz—launched from Florida and entered Cuban waters without coming to the attention of US intelligence and law enforcement. At the very least, the provocation received a green light from US authorities.”