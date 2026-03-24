Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
18h

These retrospective updates are so necessary and important, especially for the "awakening" masses. As long as it is, it could easily be 100 times longer. Literally +/- 100 years of treachery. The "murder" of Warren G Harding, did not go unnoticed. Enter at your own risk. Kudos.

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
21h

America consistently does itself in with the one two punch, hubris and corruption. Like Israel if it didn’t create all these external enemies it would have long ago beaten itself to death.

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