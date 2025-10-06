[Source: ee33.no; Collage courtesy of Steve Brown]

Last week, it was reported that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reopening the case pertaining to the suspicious death of famed writer Hunter S. Thompson at the request of Thompson’s widow, Anita. In February 2023, I published an article in CovertAction Magazine reviewing the known facts surrounding Thompson’s death and evidence that would suggest that Thompson was murdered. The article was part of a larger series on political assassination that I am developing into a book entitled Political Assassination—As American as Apple Pie.

Below is the full article.

On February 20, 2005, the great American writer Hunter S. Thompson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Nicknamed “Gonzo,” Thompson had pioneered a style of journalism where the writer inserted himself as a central character in the story.

He first became famous after publishing a book in 1967 that provided an intimate and uncompromising portrait of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang.

Thompson went on to write a classic account of the 1972 election, Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72, and 1971 novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, a rumination on the underbelly of the American Dream and 1960s counter-culture, which was made into a movie in 1998 starring Johnny Depp.

In 1970, Thompson ran unsuccessfully for sheriff of Pitkin County, Colorado, on a platform of reforming the police, legalizing marijuana and ending the War on Drugs, and cleaning up the environment.

Hunter’s trademark humor was injected into the campaign, which disbursed buttons with the slogan: “today’s pig is tomorrow’s bacon.”

Thompson wearing a sheriff’s badge during the campaign. [Source: aspendailynews.com ]

In one of the debates, he turned up with a freshly shaved scalp so that he could refer to the crew-cut incumbent Sheriff Carrol D. Whitmire as his “long-haired opponent.”[1]

At that time, he expressed a strong dislike for Richard Nixon, who he claimed represented “that dark, venal, and incurably violent side of the American character.”

Senator Hubert Humphrey (D-MN) was not held in much higher regard: Thompson referred to him as “a shallow, contemptible and hopelessly dishonest old hack.”[2]

Hunter S. Thompson and George S. McGovern during the 1972 presidential campaign. McGovern was one of the very few politicians Thompson respected and admired. [Source: theguardian.com ]

It was this kind of candor that accounted for Thompson’s popularity and status as an icon of the 1960s counter-cultural movements and its heirs.[3]

Thompson easily saw through the phony veneer of politicians on both right and left, among them Bill Clinton, whom Thompson considered “every bit as corrupt as Nixon, but a lot smoother.”[4]

Hunter S. Thompson smoking a cigarette at a meeting with then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton at a Little Rock restaurant before the 1992 election. The people from left to right are: Bill Greider, Rolling Stone National Affairs editor, P.J. O’Rourke, political satirist, Jann Wenner, Rolling Stone publisher, Thompson, and Bill Clinton who sits to his right. [Source: telegraph.co.uk ]

As an ESPN columnist in the early 2000s, Thompson mixed into his columns rants against George W. Bush, whom he referred to as a “goofy child president” and “little creep,” that “brought the U.S. from a prosperous nation at peace to a broke nation at war.”[5]

The day after 9/11, Thompson predicted that the U.S. was likely to stay at war “for the rest of our lives. It will be a religious war, a sort of Christian jihad, fueled by religious hatred and led by merciless fanatics on both sides. It will be guerrilla warfare on a global scale, with no front lines and no identifiable enemy—a very expensive war in which victory is not guaranteed.”[6]

Challenge to Official Narrative About 9/11

Thompson never believed the official story about 9/11, writing that “you could not take this case [accusing bin Laden of 9/11] to court and win.”

At the time of his death, Thompson was allegedly working on a story about the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. Hunter told his friend, Paul William Roberts, a columnist for the Toronto Globe and Mail, that “he had stumbled across what he felt was hard evidence showing the towers had been brought down not by the airplanes that flew into them but by explosive charges set off in their foundations.”

Paul William Roberts [Source: legacy.com ]

According to Roberts, Hunter had telephoned him on February 19th, the night before his death, and sounded scared. He thought someone was out to stop him from publishing what he had learned about the World Trade Center and explosives. “They’re gonna make it look like suicide,” he said. “I know how these bastards think . . .”[7]

Suspicious Circumstances of Death

Thompson died at his ranch in Woody Creek, Colorado, at 5:42 p.m. on the afternoon of February 20th. His son Juan, daughter-in-law (Jennifer Winkel Thompson) and grandson (Will Thompson) were visiting for the weekend.

Hunter Thompson in front of his car on his ranch in Woody Creek, Colorado, some time before his death. [Source: denverpost.com ]

Juan later said he believed a book had fallen when he heard the shot—certainly not the sound of a .45 caliber handgun.

The police report concerning the death stated that, in a typewriter in front of Thompson, they found “a piece of paper carrying the date ‘Feb 22 ’05’ and the single word ‘counselor’”—written on stationery from the Fourth Amendment Foundation, which defended victims of unwarranted search and seizure.

Hunter’s friend John G. Clancy—who died 40 days later in a tragic car accident—believed that Hunter’s last typed words may have been the beginning of a letter that would have given a clue about his death. Clancy believed that there may have been someone else in the room with him when he was shot.

At the time of his death, Hunter was on the phone with his wife Anita who was at the gym. The two had had a fight earlier in the day, but Hunter asked her to come home to help him work on his column for ESPN.com. Then Anita said, Hunter put down the receiver and she heard a loud, muffled noise and clicking sound, but didn’t know what had happened. “I was waiting for him to get back on the phone,” she said.

Hunter S. Thompson with his wife Anita. [Source: aneta.org ]

These comments breed suspicion of foul play as there is the question of a) why Anita did not hear a gunshot if no silencer was found at the scene; and b) why Hunter, if he was intent on killing himself, would not express his love to his wife or give some signs of distress on the phone.

Of further suspicion was the fact that no suicide note was found—when Hunter was such a distinguished writer and had a flair for the dramatic.

Four days earlier, Thompson allegedly wrote a cryptic note that was found in his papers titled “Football Season is Over.”

It read: “The football season is over. No more games. No more bombs. No more walking. No more fun. No more swimming. 67. That’s 17 years past 50. 17 more than I needed or wanted. Boring. I am always bitchy. No Fun—for anybody. 67. You are getting Greedy. Act your old age. Relax. This won’t hurt.”[8]

Only the title of the note, however, was in Thompson’s own hand-writing and the note was only discovered after his death—buried in his files.

Thompson liked guns and had spoken of suicide before; he had allegedly even given directives to Anita about what he wanted done with his body, his unpublished works, and his assets. She told CBS News that “he wanted to leave on top of his game. I wish I could have been more supportive of his decision,” she said. “It was a problem for us.”

Yet it seems most unlikely that Thompson would kill himself in mid-conversation with Anita and that no gunshot was ever heard and he would not have left a suicide note.

One theory is that a highly trained assassin came through the window like a Ninja wearing a dark outfit and gloves, silently crept up on this 67-year-old man (who was relatively weak and hard of hearing), put him in a choke hold, forced a gun into his mouth so that his fingerprints were on it, and fired.

Then, the assassin made his escape out the window as Anita waited on the phone, saying, “Hello? Hello? Hunter? Are you there?”

Death Scene Oddities

One of the police officers investigating the death scene, Ron Ryan, reported that the semi-automatic Smith & Wesson 645 found next to Thompson’s body was in an unusual condition.

There was a spent shell casing but, although there were six bullets left in the gun’s clip, there was no bullet in the firing chamber, as there should have been under normal circumstances.[9]

Sheriff’s officer DiSalvo confirmed this opinion; “I think a bullet from the magazine should have cycled into the chamber,” he said, “unless there was a malfunction.”

This “single bullet” problem has led to speculation that Thompson was coerced into self-inflicting a gunshot wound, being given a gun with a single shot, perhaps accompanied by threats against his family.

Staged Suicide?

A Blogger wrote: This case has all the characteristics of a staged “suicide.”

No witnesses.

No specific suicide note on the spot of the death. “Football season is over” is not sufficient. It just means it is time for baseball.

Telling his Canadian friend he fears he will be “suicided.”

He made enemies with powerful, ruthless people.

He was on good relations with his wife, Anita, a cute young blonde, with no problems, and did not even say goodbye?

He was in the midst of projects he felt passionate about. For example: 9/11, White House “reporter” Jeff Gannon scandal, ESPN…

He was in good financial shape, no problems.

The last word he typed was “counselor,” indicating he was in the middle of writing.

Broken leg, but still relatively healthy, with no terminal illness, at least not serious enough to kill himself.

Dark Theory

Like the protagonist in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Raoul Drake, Thompson had a dark side to his personality that resulted in his self-destruction.[10]

Addicted to drugs and alcohol throughout much of his life, he was a womanizer prone to mood swings who was a) arrested on sexual assault, drugs, and weapons charges in 1990; b) constantly firing weapons on his properties; c) fed his cat cocaine; and d) told night-time TV host David Letterman in 1988 that he liked to kill.

In 1985, Thompson shot up the house of a neighbor with whom he was feuding, and in 2003 shot and wounded a neighbor whom he said he had mistaken for a bear.

So perhaps someone who didn’t like Thompson took retribution on him.

One dark theory is that Thompson had made snuff films in the 1980s that involved children, some of whom had allegedly been recruited under a secret government program in which sex slaves were used to coerce and blackmail politicians in Washington.[11] However, these allegations are probably not true.[12]