Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

On June 4, 2000, John Millis, a former CIA case officer then serving as the top staff member of the House Intelligence Committee, died of a reported suicide at a seedy Fairfax, Virginia motel after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Millis’ death occurred the day after he forced the CIA to release a controversial report he had authored on the CIA’s alleged links to cocaine smuggling by Nicaraguan drug rings who were connected with criminal groups in Los Angeles.

The report cleared the CIA of wrong-doing, however, informed observers believed that Millis, a Republican, wrote a different version of the report that was more critical of the CIA’s involvement in drug trafficking and that he may have been silenced because he knew too much.[1]

Suspiciously, the Fairfax police refused to reveal the contents of an alleged suicide note written by Millis and the Fairfax County Coroner’s report. Fairfax city detectives told residents of the motel where Millis died not to talk to anyone about the “suicide,” including the media.

A teen female resident said that after Millis’ death she saw a few unmarked vans in the parking lot around Millis’ room, one with D.C. license tags.

The teen told journalist Wayne Madsen that “Detective Boon [of the Fairfax Police Department Criminal Investigation Division] told us not to talk to anyone about what happened to that man.”[2]

According to Madsen, Congressional sources revealed that the CIA had wanted to secure any copies of the drug report Millis may have had in his possession. GOP Congressional and CIA officials hoped the Millis matter would “simply disappear as a news item,” and after his death, got their wish.[3]

During his CIA career, Millis had lived in Pakistan, working to provide covert aid to Afghan rebels who were fighting the Soviet army in the 1980s.

In 1996 and 1997, he was staff director of a special Congressional committee that investigated the Clinton administration’s approval of arms shipments from Iran to Muslim forces in Bosnia.[4]

These Muslims forces included two alleged 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Mindhar, and alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, along with other Al Qaeda operatives.[5]

Prior to his death, Millis had been very critical of CIA Director John Deutch, disclosing a report that he had used CIA computers at his home to surf the internet.[6]

This could have potentially compromised CIA operations by making classified information about secret operations vulnerable to hackers.

Describing Deutch as the “first, second, and third worst directors of the CIA,” Millis said that Deutch had done enormous damage to American intelligence capability through his “incompetence.”[7]

Millis was also privy to sensitive information about Porter Goss, a Florida Congressman who served as Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, that could have jeopardized his appointment by George W. Bush as CIA Director in 2004 around the time of Millis’ death.

Millis was unhappy about Goss’ reluctance to investigate the CIA’s handling or mishandling of alleged Mossad penetration of the White House Communications system and its failure to investigate the identity of Israel’s alleged high-level U.S. government mole, the so-called Mega.

Goss was the one to put Millis on leave while Millis was investigated for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Goss insinuated that he did not want to pursue an investigation into the Mossad penetration of the White House out of fear of angering the Israeli lobby and because his district was primarily Jewish.

Insider sources told journalist Wayne Madsen that Goss did not want any problems associated with the Millis case to derail his chances of becoming CIA Director.[8]

With Millis’ death, Goss got his wish.

Two months after Millis’ death, Insight Magazine, owned by the right-wing Washington Times, claimed that Millis had killed himself because his wife, Linda, discovered that he was involved in a homosexual relationship.

However, Linda initiated legal proceedings against Insight Magazine, stating that the allegations were false. The Washington Times was owned by South Korea, Reverend Sun Myung Moon, who was a longtime CIA “asset” close to the Bush family.[9]

The article is believed to have been CIA disinformation that was part of the coverup of Millis’ murder.

Reverend Sun Myung Moon [Source: cbs8.com ]

Two other people who read Millis’ “cocaine report” also died suspicious deaths. One Charles Ruff was a White House Counsel during Bill Clinton’s presidency, who died on November 20, 2000 after reportedly being briefed on Millis’ report. Ruff’s body was found by his wife outside a shower in his home.

A few weeks after Ruff’s death, Julian Dixon, the ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on Intelligence who was also briefed on Millis’ cocaine report, died suddenly from an apparent heart attack.[10]

Then on December 10, 2004, journalist Gary Webb was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the head.

In the late 1990s, he had written a series of stories for the San José Mercury News, which provided the basis for his book, Dark Alliance: The CIA, the Contras, and the Crack Cocaine Explosion (New York: Seven Stories Press, 1998), which detailed how the explosion of crack cocaine in South Central Los Angeles during the 1980s was sparked by two Nicaraguan émigrés, Danilo Blandón and Norwin Meneses, who sold huge amounts of cocaine to raise funds for the Nicaraguan Contras, which was CIA-backed.

Webb’s “Dark Alliance” series went viral in the early days of the internet and caused a firestorm that led to the resignation of CIA Director John Deutch after he was grilled by angry Black activists at a meeting in L.A.[11]

Confirmed in Millis’ blacklisted report, Webb’s story had traced how cocaine was shipped into San Francisco and distributed in L.A. after Blandón and Meneses sold it to a street dealer from South Central named “Freeway” Ricky Ross.[12] Through this connection, “Freeway Rick” became a crack kingpin, using his contacts with L.A.’s Crips and Blood street gangs to help distribute crack to many other cities across the country.

When a group of veteran Black activists spoke to Webb a few days before his supposed suicide, they found him excited to have received an invitation to speak at a Harlem community meeting about his research on the CIA-Contra-crack cocaine connection, feeling that he was finally going to get recognition for his investigative work from people who were at the center of the 1980s East Coast crack boom.

Sam Anderson, a member of the veteran group, told this author that Webb told the veterans that he had made plans to interview addicts, ordinary Harlemites, activists, medical and social workers and others. When the veterans heard on the news that Webb had “committed suicide,” they knew right away from their own encounters with the FBI’s COINTELPRO that it was a coverup.

The same cover up appears apparent in Mills’ deaths along with those of Ruff and Dixon who are all victims of the rogue CIA cabal around George H.W. Bush that were implicated in large-scale criminal schemes in the Iran-Contra affair.

Iran Contra whistleblower Al Martin wrote about many suspicious deaths associated with Iran-Contra and its coverup, which include those of Millis, Ruff, Dixon and Webb.[13]

These deaths should all be reinvestigated by law enforcement and a larger truth commission set up to help expose the crimes associated with “the deep state” or what martyred journalist Danny Casolaro called “The Octopus,” whose evil knows no bounds.