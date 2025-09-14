[Source: couragefouund.org]

Originally published at The Unz Review

In September of 2022, Paula Iasella—a one-time Democrat turned political independent—along with two other Free Assange activists uncovered a “disrupter” employed within the U.S. National Assange Defense (AD) organization. AD is a national U.S. organization and project of the Courage Foundation, which declared itself to be “a national coalition fighting to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange” during the period of Assange’s incarceration at Belmarsh Prison in England. Iasella, 70, now retired, is a former costume designer and member of the Theatre Wardrobe Union 764 in New York City on Broadway. She was a dedicated member of the AD Committee while organizing in Washington, D.C. and co-organizer of Boston Area AD. In a September 2024 whistleblower’s report, Iasella wrote that AD Acting Director Nathan Fuller deceived sincere AD activists while protecting and defending Mike Bergmaier, an AD employee outed as a “disrupter.” Bergmaier was employed by Erikson Communication Group, a communications firm that says it is dedicated to progressive social change, and seconded to AD to assist Fuller. One of the founders of AD told me that Fuller is generally a good guy who was dedicated to the cause of AD but was caught in a trap because the Erikson Communications Group had been hired by Ben Cohen, the founder of Ben and Jerry’s and a top funder of AD whom Fuller did not want to alienate. After Assange was freed, Iasella wrote her whistleblower’s report, sharing it as “Confidential” with two AD advisory board members and a group of professionals close to AD who forwarded the report to Fuller in the hope that issues of misconduct within AD would be “resolved internally rather than externally.”

Paula Iasella [Source: x.com] Iasella writes that, in 2021, Mike Bergmaier became Fuller’s assistant, replacing AD’s original grassroots organizing employee (also from Erikson Group). Bergmaier holds a Ph.D. in communications from Penn State, having written a dissertation offering a blueprint for a pro-democracy, pro-transparency, ‘Free the Press’ project—which may have influenced AD’s decision to hire Bergmaier to work on the campaign. During an AD zoom meeting, Iasella witnessed Bergmaier calling an independent Assange organizer a “Russia lover”—a remark with neo-McCarthyite undertones that fed into the Russia Gate narrative which claimed, with no evidence, that Assange and WikiLeaks worked in collaboration with the Russians. Iasella says that Fuller failed to censure Bergmaier when he adopted red-baiting rhetoric, or harassed two AD members, and that it took months before Bergmaier was removed from AD. Iasella and another AD activist demanded that Bergmaier apologize to the independent Assange activist for referring to them as a “Russia lover.” Bergmaier would not apologize and not long after was identified as a Twitter troll having at least two anonymous accounts that “stalked, doxxed and harrassed” activists and other Twitter accounts. Bergmaier, whom one of the AD founders called a “creep” in his “personality, attitude and condascending ways,” denied owning these Twitter accounts. Iasella took screenshots of multiple tweets, some that made reference to the CIA and other federal agencies. Fuller denied knowing about Bergmaier’s scurrilous Twitter account, even though both the Courage Foundation and AD followed the account. Kendra, founder of Denver Action to Free Assange, conveyed that back in June 2021 Bergmaier’s deceptive anonymous Twitter account nearly resulted in the disruption of a prominent national speaking tour of John and Gabriel Shipton, Julian Assange’s father and brother, and caused serious and longstanding issues for the Denver group. Kendra raised concerns as to why Fuller had not shut it down then. Iasella and the other activists’ investigation had additionally uncovered Bergmaier potentially sabotaging ties between AD and Daryle Lamont Jenkins, a respected Black liberal with wide social networks. Iasella wrote that Fuller allowed Bergmaier to write a letter to Jenkins, signed in Fuller’s name, that contained bizarre demands and which was then sent from the Courage Foundation account. In addition to that, according to Iasella, Fuller “intentionally dropped the ball” on an activists’ campaign to promote a book written by former UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, called The Trial of Julian Assange: A Story of Persecution. Some $2,000 was raised by the AD Direct Action Subcommittee as part of an initiative to educate members of Congress who were to be given copies of the book. Fuller stonewalled the campaign until it could not be implemented, and the $2,000 that was raised was never accounted for.

Nathan Fuller [Source: rightsanddissent.org] Near the end of her report, Iasella detailed how Fuller discouraged activists from seeking alliance with Republican Congress members and organizing with the political right and some progressives. According to Kendra of Denver Action to Free Assange, “AD leadership and the committee largely seemed to function as an exclusive left-leaning partisan group, which did not align with how the organization presented itself nor Denver’s belief that it would take a unified front to free Assange.” Iasella additionally noted that some activists believed that they were constantly stonewalled by Fuller who failed to support and finance grassroots organizing campaigns. Fuller, for example, according to her, failed to fully publicize an AD national campaign for World Press Freedom Day that had been planned for several months. According to Iasella, Fuller also delayed five months before publishing her “Assange Case Evidence Files” on the AD website. The files were a useful resource for activists and used to lobby congresspeople. Some AD activists state that Fuller’s heart was always in the right place though recognize that there was dysfunction within AD. Others, however, got the impression that Fuller and some other AD staffers were working against the interest of AD and stifling grassroots organizing efforts. When I reached out to Fuller about Iasella’s report, he responded: “these are years-old grievances that ultimately come down to differences of opinion. I managed a large and disparate group of both paid and volunteer staff, with many disparate personalities and ideologies. I worked in close coordination with Julian’s wife Stella Assange and with the Don’t Extradite Assange campaign in the UK, and I’m proud of the work we did that ultimately saw Julian walk free more than a year ago. I have long since moved on to a new job and new campaigns, and I hope that Paula can do the same.” Halo Benson, a Tulsan AD organizer who is mentioned in Iasella’s report, was among those who had a negative experience working with AD. She stated: “my dealings with Assange Defense ranged from bare minimum successes to downright dishonesty. At times even hindering my work because of their endless delays and lack of follow through. I stopped working with them when I realized we had different goals—their interest was in growing Assange Defense, mine was to Free Julian.” Benson said that when AD held a screening in Tulsa of Ithaka, a 2021 film about Assange, AD again dropped the ball in promotional efforts, causing the theater to be mostly empty.

Halo Benson, right, with Julian Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton, at a screening of Ithaka in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The theater was almost empty because Assange Defense failed to provide proper publicity. [Source:assangedefense.org] The organizer of “Bay Action to Free Assange,” one of the first ‘Free Assange’ groups in the U.S. to create a website with a menu of resources and which staged many different protests, echoed a lot of Halo Benson’s concerns. One Bay Area organizer wrote that after several years of involvement with AD: “I am so burned out from all the hurt of all the years of egos, agendas, disruptors and saboteurs within and from outside, and especially being mostly ignored/invisible despite putting full heart and soul into this, that I have nothing positive to add. It’s much like recovery from an abusive relationship.” Something that dismayed Iasella was how actions sanctioned and branded by AD were promoted above those organized by grassroots activists.

Boston Area Assange Defense co-organized with Harvard students to protest Attorney General Merrick Garland, who gave the keynote speech at Harvard’s 2020-21 commencement ceremony. [Source: assangedefense.org]

Uncharacteristically, AD paid for a videographer in order to put its brand on and amplify a protest at Harvard University. Several of the AD committee members resented the lack of transparency in decision making, and control being in the hands of a centralized person who acted “in charge” of the activists, deciding which actions would see the light of day. Iasella posed the question at the end of her report: “Was th[e] lack of support for activists, ongoing support for a disrupter, and outright stonewalling a symptom of something more than poor management? Is it possible that Julian Assange could have been freed sooner if there had been more effective support from Assange Defense to grow a non-partisan, grassroots activist movement in the U.S.?” Star Organizer Iasella, it should be noted, was viewed with great respect within the AD organization. Kendra of Denver Action to Free Assange stated: “Paula Iasella did more concrete and effective work to free Assange than any other individual in the U.S. free Assange movement. The idea that an activist of immense standing within the global free Assange community was so readily dismissed by people who have made careers out of defending whistleblowers and who are well aware of her excellent character and extensive work is troubling.” Wider Pattern Iasella’s revelations about AD and the prevalence of at least one “disrupter” within it, fit a much wider and often unacknowledged pattern in left-wing and activist organizations, past and present. The CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies, working through corporate foundations, have long planted provocateurs and other agents in order to sow disorder and disrupt their operations or render them ineffective, or have worked to coopt their staff. Made famous under the FBI’s Cold War counter-intelligence program (COINTELPRO), these tactics go back to the 19th century when William A. A. Carsey, a covert operative working for the Democratic Party infiltrated labor organizations and other independent political groups with the goal of sabotaging them, coopting their messaging, and siphoning votes to the Democratic Party.

Biographer Mark A. Lause calls Carsey a “pioneer of modern astro-turfing,” who “foreshadowed modern-day Democratic Party covert operators” that transformed the Green Party into an “allied outrider of the Democratic Party” and set up front groups—like MoveOn.org and Brand New Congress.

After he was outed and expelled by the Knights of Labor at their 1892 convention, Knights of Labor leader Terence V. Powderly called Carsey a “traitor to the cause of labor.”

