Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
1d

Julian Assange mérite d'être gracié. Cela dit, une grâce émant de Trump n'a pas vraiment de sens.

D'ailleurs Snowden, Hale, Kiriakou, Assange et d'autres méritent une médaille pour avoir révélé la vérité aux peuples.

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Jim S's avatar
Jim S
20h

Thank You Jeremy

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