Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
10h

Seems the press has gotten much bolder that when John Steinbeck was writing. What shocked me was when our rather expensive Bloomberg and Economist private industry reports had obvious lies. Lies at first I could put down to lazy or overworked writing staff taking shortcuts, but then the propaganda began showing up.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture