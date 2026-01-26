Yoweri Museveni [Source: nytimes.com]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

On January 17, Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of Uganda’s presidential election over Bobi Wine with 71% of the vote, extending a four-decade grip on political power.

American news outlets like NPR and The New York Times cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, noting that the vote took place under a government-imposed internet blackout and was marred by reports of deadly violence and widespread intimidation, and that Wine was forced into hiding after police raided his home.[1]

Police and army officers patrolling the streets of Kampala after the election. [Source: nytimes.com ]

Matthew Mpoke Bigg [Source: nytimes.com ]

In its election report, written by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, The New York Times discussed how integral Museveni was to Uganda’s modern history, noting how he had formed a guerrilla movement in Tanzania to fight against dictator Idi Amin and that he fought his way to power in 1986.

Bigg goes on to note how it took years for Museveni to effectively consolidate his power and that he suppressed a rebellion in northern Uganda at a high civilian cost and now “has troops in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as in South Sudan, both of which are significant markets for Uganda’s economy.”

Posters for Mr. Museveni in Kampala during the general election. Most people in Uganda have only known him as the country’s leader. [Source: nytimes.com ]

Indeed, Uganda has troops in the Sudan and DRC, but Bigg left out that Museveni ordered them there as part of illegal invasions backed by the U.S. with the intent of plundering mineral wealth.

Bigg also left out that Museveni’s suppression of the rebellion in northern Uganda reached genocidal proportions and was also subsidized in part by Uncle Sam.[2]

Commenting on his journalistic work during World War II, John Steinbeck wrote that “correspondents weren’t liars, but it is in the things not mentioned that the untruth lies.”[3]

Bigg and The New York Times never mention how outside powers led by the U.S. have helped empower Museveni since the mid-1980s and are complicit in his crimes.

Since 2020 alone, the U.S. government has provided Uganda with $3 billion in foreign aid. From 2001 and 2019, U.S. aid to Uganda eclipsed $8 billion.[4]

During this latter period, Uganda was a top recipient of the Pentagon’s global train-and-equip program, receiving well over $300 million in military support between 2011 and 2021. Between 2006 and 2026, total U.S. military aid to Uganda is estimated to have exceeded $1 billion.[5]

Journalist Helen Epstein wrote that, since meeting with then U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1987, Museveni “has had far more contact with high-level American and British officials than any other living African leader.”

Museveni shakes hands with “the Gipper.” [Source: commons.wikimedia.org ]

The motive underlying U.S. foreign policy was explained in a New York Times articlein 1998, which reported that Museveni’s “style of self-reliant government, fiscal discipline and free-market economics has made him the darling of United States diplomats who are trying to remold America’s role in Africa…with more trade and investment.”[6]

Bill Clinton next to Museveni. [Source: minbane.wordpress.com ]

Museveni’s neo-liberal economic policies have included sweeping privatization initiatives that opened up Uganda’s economy to U.S. and other Western-based multi-national corporations.[7]

Museveni has further curried the U.S.’s favor by allowing Uganda to become a crucial transport and logistics hub for the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), with at least three installations in the country at Entebbe, Kitgum and Kasenyi.[8]

The Entebbe base was used by U.S. Special Forces to carry out counterinsurgency operations against the Lords Resistance Army (LRA), a guerrilla force that drew support from the northern Acholi people who had been terrorized by the Ugandan army since Museveni came to power.[9]

U.S. Special Forces train Ugandan soldiers to fight against Joseph Kony and the LRA. [Source: sofrep.com ]

Additionally, Museveni’s Uganda helped advance U.S. imperial interests by sending thousands of Ugandan soldiers into Somalia under the cover of a UN mission.[10]

In the late 1980s, Uganda funneled U.S. economic aid and weapons to the Tutsi-led Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a U.S.-UK proxy that conquered Rwanda and went on to invade the DRC numerous times and helped open it up for Western corporations.[11]

These and other invaluable services[12] that explain long-standing U.S. government support for Museveni were omitted from The New York Times and other U.S. media outlets.

The political implications are considerable—no less in helping engrain the public stereotype of African backwardness by obscuring the outside forces that have helped Museveni stay in power for so long.