Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
10h

Every war is a war against children

"There is but one evil, war. All the other proclaimed evils such as hate, greed, discrimination, and jealousy are only sub-categories of it.” – José Barreiro

Grenades tossed at all those evil spawn's gonads.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/every-war-is-a-war-against-children

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bvd9701's avatar
bvd9701
7h

This vile creature is a globalist TRAITOR TO HUMANITY ‼️😡🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture