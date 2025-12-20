Mike Pompeo at Fire Point’s online press conference on November 21, 2025, after becoming a member of the company’s advisory board. [Source: kyivpost.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

Mike Pompeo, CIA Director and Secretary of State in the first Trump administration, has long been a Ukraine war hawk, calling Russia’s actions genocide, stating that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine (when its people voted overwhelmingly to be part of Russia) and consistently advocating for increased military aid to Ukraine.[1]

Pompeo’s tenure as CIA Director in 2017-2018 coincided with a significant expansion of the CIA’s involvement in Ukraine. The CIA set up 12 clandestine bases following the February 2014 CIA-backed Maidan coup that fueled the conflict with Russia.

In November, AP News reported that Pompeo had joined the advisory board of Ukraine’s leading defense company, Fire Point, which develops long-range drones capable of striking targets deep inside Russia.[2]

At a press conference announcing his appointment, Pompeo said that his mission with the company was to help Fire Point become an important supplier for Western hardware [i.e., drones].”[3]

Mariya Berlinska of Fire Point moderates a panel with Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv on November 21, 2025. [Source: kyivpost.com ]

CovertAction Magazine reported last February on how the CIA—going back to Pompeo’s time as Agency director—had played a key role in the development of Ukraine’s drone industry by making billion-dollar investments in it and sending intelligence officials to help out with it.[4]

The same article detailed how Ukrainian drone strikes had struck oil refineries and gas processing plants, causing terrible environmental damage, and struck civilian infrastructure, including apartment buildings and hospitals, and killed three civilians walking on the street in the Belgorod border region.

Building in Moscow damaged by a Ukrainian drone strike. [Source: cnn.com ]

The BBC later reported on the injuries of six civilians in a drone strike in Kharkiv, including a seven-year-old child, while CBC reported on the deaths of two workers at Moscow’s largest meat-producing plant from falling debris caused by a drone strike, and injuries to three children in an apartment complex that was struck.

An apartment is seen damaged by what local authorities said was a Ukrainian drone attack in Ramenskoye in the Moscow region. [Source: cbc.ca ]

Ukrainian drones are now not only placing Russia under daily bombardment but have been terrorizing the people of Eastern Ukraine for the last 11 years.[5]

A November report by journalist Eva Bartlett, displaying a video in which two civilians were killed in Kharkiv after they had waved a surrender flag, detailed how Ukrainian drones struck a bus in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) city of Gorlovka, injuring five people, including a surgeon known for helping injured civilians.

Other Ukrainian drone attacks killed a Russian war correspondent, Ivan Zuyev,[6] photojournalist Nikita Tsitsagi, a U.S. citizen born in New Jersey who loved Hunter S. Thompson, and cameraman Valery Kozhin.[7]

A funeral procession for Nikita Tsitsagi passes near the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital on June 22, 2024. Tsitsagi was another victim of the drone war. [Source: meduza.io ]

Additionally, Bartlett wrote about a Ukrainian suicide drone striking a woman in the DPR village of Shandrigolovo in the back as a Russian soldier tried to help her.[8]

According to Bartlett, most of the deaths caused by Ukrainian drone strikes cannot be dismissed as mere “collateral damage” but, rather, were part of a program of targeted assassination.

This program is one that the CIA is directly involved in coordinating with Ukraine’s intelligence services,[9] suggesting that Pompeo’s appointment to the board of Fire Point was calculated.

Mike Pompeo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023. [Source: issueinsight.org ]

In October, The New York Times published an article about Fire Point titled “3 Years Ago It Was a Casting Agency. Now It Has $1 Billion in Drone Contracts.”

The article went into how Fire Point churns out long range exploding drones built with cheap materials that are pivotal to the drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, whose goal is to inflict economic damage on Russia and to give Ukraine leverage in peace talks.

A worker inspecting an FP-1 drone at a factory of the arms manufacturer Fire Point in an undisclosed location in Ukraine in August. [Source: nytimes.com ]

Fire Point is also ramping up production of a larger, longer-range drone weapon, called the Flamingo, that former CIA Director David Petraeus called a potential “game changer” in the war.

Jan Polak (right) and Martin Ondracek from the Czech organization Weapons to Ukraine, look at a Flamingo cruise missile at the Fire Point factory at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on November 16, 2025. [Source: military.com ]

Additionally, it entered into partnership with Danish government to build a plant near the Skrydstrup’s military airport in Vojens[10] that will produce rocket fuel for at least two types of ballistic missiles, FP-7 and FP-9, which Ukraine plans to fly into Russia.[11]

Allegedly, Fire Point CEO Yehor Skalyha first developed the know-how with drones when he used them in camera work that he did in the film-making industry.

Fire Point CEO and co-founder Yehor Skalyha at the company’s press conference in Kyiv on November 21, 2025. [Source: kyivpost.com ]

Emerging from Ukraine’s film and TV industry, Fire Point, according to the Times, performed location work for a 2016 romantic comedy in which current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky starred.

After receiving Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certification in January 2023, Fire Point’s production jumped from 20 drones per month to 100 per day, while the engineering team grew to 650.

Business further boomed after Fire Point became the only company to pass Ukraine Defense Forces’ open electronic-warfare (EW) tests, conducted with the U.S. Embassy in March 2024.

Volodymyr Zelensky (center) during the 2019 filming of a television show in Kyiv, Ukraine. [Source: nytimes.com]

Since 2022, Fire Point’s contracts with the U.S. government have expanded dramatically, with over $1.2 billion in military aid funneled through the company.[12]

These contracts have been justified as essential to Ukraine’s defense, yet whistleblowers within the Pentagon have raised concerns about the lack of oversight.

One such whistleblower, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Fire Point’s operations as “a shadow war within the war,” where profits are siphoned off through shell companies registered in offshore jurisdictions.

The Boston Times reported that Pompeo’s appointment to Fire Point’s advisory board—alongside three unnamed individuals—has been “framed as a move to ‘ensure corporate standards,’ but insiders suggest it is a calculated effort to shield the company from scrutiny.”

Pompeo’s appointment indeed came just two days after Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau launched a sweeping operation targeting corruption in Ukraine’s energy sector.[13]

The Independent reported that the anti-corruption bureau was examining whether Fire Point inflated component prices or drone quantities in Defense Ministry contracts for its main weapon, the FP-1 drone.

They are also examining ties between Fire Point and businessman Timur Mindich, who is half-owner of a television studio started by Zelensky and is accused of masterminding a $100 million embezzlement scheme involving Ukraine’s state nuclear-power company.[14]

It is believed that Mindich—a close business associate of Ihor Kholomoisky, who helped finance Zelensky’s rise to power—has received Fire Point profits as an unnamed owner.

Pompeo’s appointment to Fire Point’s board represents a disturbing new phase of the revolving door by which government officials are rewarded for their advancement of militarist policies with lucrative appointments to the executive board of defense contractors when they leave government, or are hired by foreign governments whom they helped arm.

In April 2023, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), then chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, released an investigative report revealing that nearly 700 former high-ranking and other government officials were working as executives or lobbyists at the top 20 U.S. defense contractors.

Warren noted that, “when government officials cash in on their public service by lobbying, advising, or serving as board members and executives for the companies they used to regulate, it undermines public officials’ integrity and casts doubt on the fairness of government contracting.” Beyond that, the revolving door entirely compromises U.S. foreign policy and sows great violence and injustice around the world.

Top Biden Administration Official Admits the U.S. Could Have Prevented War

In early December, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus released records of calls with two Biden National Security Council (NSC) officials, Amanda Sloat and Eric Green, in which they posed as Ukrainian presidential aide Igor Zhovka.

Vovan and Lexus [Source: rbth.com ]

Sloat, who served as senior director for Europe at the NSC, said in the call that a Ukrainian declaration of neutrality in 2021 or early 2022—which the U.S. could have pushed it to make—“certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life [in the war].”

“I was uncomfortable with the idea of the US pushing Ukraine” into taking that path, she added, noting that it would amount to “implicitly giving Russia some sphere of influence or veto power” on Kyiv’s bid to join NATO.

Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev commented on the revelation on X that Biden’s “deep state PROVOKED a PREVENTABLE war.”

Significantly, only 24% of Ukrainians actually wanted to join NATO in the early 2010s, and only 44% around the time of the Maidan coup when the idea was being pushed by U.S. politicians and think tank pseudo-intellectuals.

During the call with Vovan and Lexus, Sloat seemed to support the bombing of the Nord Stream II pipeline and suggested that Trump wanted to make peace with Ukraine so he could reestablish the pipeline and gas supplies between Russia and Europe (that were cut off with the destruction of the pipeline).

Green for his part expressed enthusiasm for the economic war on Russia and suggested that a “Korea outcome” would be a best case scenario for Ukraine in light of the fact that South Korea “enjoys strong connectivity with its allies” and has “U.S. troops on its soil to deter future aggression from the North.”

This viewpoint reflects an imperialist mentality that regards U.S. troops as playing the role of saviors—in a country that the U.S. artificially divided, weakened, devastated and humiliated, no less.[15]

Green also supports a long-term foreign occupation of Ukraine. He agreed with Vovan and Lexus when they characterized the Minsk peace agreements—signed in 2014 and 2015 to defuse conflict—as a “fake agreement” that Ukraine was not willing to comply with.

Green stated that the agreement gave Ukraine time to not only build up its army but to create “better connectivity between its intelligence agencies and U.S. intelligence agencies” which “put Ukraine in a better position in 2022 [when Russia invaded].”[16]

Green then said that Ukraine should seek a settlement marked by a “level of ambiguity” that would give it the capability to rearm and do the things it wants [such as EU integration], while giving Vladimir Putin the “illusion that he has accomplished something.”

Green qualified these latter remarks by specifying that he “didn’t say Ukraine should cheat” but that it should “word the settlement in ambiguous language.”

The latter admission is very significant in showing the modus operandi of the U.S. diplomatic elite, which consciously adopts ambiguous wording in diplomatic settlements in an attempt to deceive its adversaries without openly doing so.

Put in a different way, the U.S. may not set out to openly violate diplomatic agreements that it designs, but words them in certain ways so it can claim that what it is doing is legal and acceptable when it betrays the agreement’s spirit.