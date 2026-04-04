Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Bruno Bettati's avatar
Bruno Bettati
2d

I am half chilean and met personally Fabiola once. I must celebrate the high journalistic quality of your piece, as well as its timely publication refreshing the tortured relation between Chile and the U.S.

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
1d

That's an inspiring life and story...

I met her nephew (Orlando's son) in Venice. He's an artist, so he attacks some of the same problems, in a different way.

https://dcist.com/story/16/09/21/letelier/

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