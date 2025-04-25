Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaFascists in Ukraine, Neocons at Harvard, and Genocide in SyriaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFascists in Ukraine, Neocons at Harvard, and Genocide in SyriaKuzmarov on the Garland Nixon Show and Left-on-Left Podcast with war correspondent Fiorella IsabellaJeremy KuzmarovApr 25, 20254Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaFascists in Ukraine, Neocons at Harvard, and Genocide in SyriaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share4Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaFascists in Ukraine, Neocons at Harvard, and Genocide in SyriaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share