Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David S.'s avatar
David S.
1d

Has anyone thought out what happens when the Golden shower... I mean the golden dome detonates incoming nuclear weapons in our airspace? What happens to that fallout?

Do we even have the capability of stoping hypersonic missiles?

This whole idea that we require the means to destroy the planet's ability to sustain life to feel safe is pure insanity, yet we allow those who profit from our fear to keep making matters worse. Clearly, humanity is flawed beyond repair which is rather unfortunate for all the rest of the species on this planet.

Reply
Share
S.P. Korolev's avatar
S.P. Korolev
1d

"With the expiration of New START, the U.S. Navy has also now developed plans to expand by 56 the number of nuclear missiles aboard Ohio-class submarines, missiles that are 30 times more powerful than the atom bomb that destroyed Hiroshima."

This probably refers to the W88 warhead delivered by the Trident II missiles. Without New START there is no limit on the number of these warheads, each with a yield of 475kt (30 16kt Hiroshima bombs). A single Trident II missile can carry 8 of these warheads, so 8 warheads × 24 launch tubes × 475kT = 91200kT (5700 16kt Hiroshima bombs) per Ohio-class submarine. The US has 14 of these submarines. I can feel my sanity slipping away just doing these calculations.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Kuzmarov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture