Grasshopper Kaplan
Lawfare rules the day.

When I ran for mayor of SF killafornia they put my ass in jail and took away my Grasshopper taxi business forevermore.

ScKamala Harris gave me solitary isolation.

This was to fight the dangerous influence of my birthplace Russia upon my city, SF, which has created rampant homeless and poor populations. They only want gazillionaires living here, not taxicab drivers, who have mostly been replaced by Uber.

Uber means better than, those who practice lawfare are clearly better than I.

Sand comes from Maia Sandu. mold comes from Moldova.....

They have banned me from driving taxicab in SF, forevermore, oh welll

