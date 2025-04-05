[Source: green-liberty.org]

Originally published at Global Research

In 2021, Chuck Fall and five other people established an Oregon chapter of the Green Liberty Caucus, an offshoot of the Green Party of the Pacific.

Four years later, Fall and his group are seeking official recognition of the Green Liberty Caucus from the Green Party USA. They are trying to form local chapters and branches as a first step towards gaining Caucus status at the national level.

The Green Liberty Caucus has diverged from the mainstream of the Green Party in demanding accountability for state crimes and in its desire of forging a broad coalition that will take a more militant stand against plutocratic control of government institutions in the U.S.

Fall, who worked as a school teacher, food server and in the workers compensation industry, told me that, influenced by literature and philosophy courses that he took on anarchism at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, he has taken an anarchist position for most of his life.

This means he “looks at events through the lens of systems of hierarchy and domination, especially when law and class domination impinge on human rights and there is evident abuse of power and authority.”

Inspired by a lecture that former Georgia Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney[1] gave to a Lawyer’s Committee on 9/11 truth, Fall said that his impetus in establishing a Green Liberty Caucus was to “influence the Green Party to be more activist against the plutocracy.”

According to Fall,

“though the Green Party [whose Pacific branch he first joined in 1996] is currently informed by foundational ideas for grass roots democracy, and platform planks that condemn the military industrial complex and endemic corruption from the corporate capture of state agencies, the establishmentarians within the party do not criticize the systemic problem of plutocratic domination. They don’t question or challenge the big lies about JFK assassination, and the other 1960’s assassinations. Though the party has a plan explicitly calling for truth investigations around events of September 11, 2001, there is no drive from the leaders to call for these investigations as a reminder to the plutocracy that the Greens know 9/11 was actually a state crime. Finally, the COVID event actually moved the establishmentarians to become full on police state actors. Through duplicitous steps, they shunned the dissident voices against the COVID fraud. And we remain there today.”

Fall says that when he adopted a dissident position on the federal COVID response in 2020[2], he witnessed “establishmentarians within the Pacific Green Party essentially attack the dissident voices by trying to push the dissidents off of their Facebook page.”

In February 2025, they directed their attacks against the convention democracy that operates the business of the Pacific Green Party in Oregon by, according to Fall, illegally altering a convention vote to prevent green libertarians from advancing in the party (Fall says that 39 of 72 convention goers had their votes thrown out on specious grounds).

The latter shennanigans led Fall to conclude that “beyond a doubt, the Pacific Green Party is corrupted by authoritarians.”

Among these authoritarians is Green Party leader Jill Stein who, according to Fall,

“says she is for 9/11 investigations and against the COVID mandates, but isn’t actually using her station as the Green Party leader to remotely question or challenge the state crimes, especially 9/11 and the Covid program. Indeed, on a zoom call to a Pacific Green Party convention, Jason Call, said right out the gate, ‘We [the Jill Stein campaign] are for vaccines…’ to communicate to the dissidents such as myself that there would not be any criticism of the COVID program. Can you believe that? Clearly, the establishmentarians in the party are acting as gate keepers, to prevent the party from being an authentic expression of grass roots democracy.”

Emanuel Pastreich Presidential Campaign

In 2023, Green Liberty backed Emanuel Pastreich’s run against Cornel West for the presidential nomination in the Green Party. Pastreich subsequently decided to leave the Green Party, as did West, because they felt that they did not have freedom to express themselves. Pastreich currently serves as the director of the Center for Truth Politics at Green Liberty.

Holding a Ph.D. in East Asian Studies from Harvard University, Pastreich was a professor of international relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne who was denied tenure and fired after he developed a plan for the peaceful reorientation of U.S. foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific.

Since then he went on to found his own think-tank and decided to run for President in 2020 because he says,

“no one would address the COVID operation in American politics” and he thought he “could make a contribution by making it one of the central topics.”

Pastreich says that his strategy in the 2020 and subsequent 2024 presidential campaigns was not to try and get money, but rather to “address the most critical issues in the most articulate and effective manner, along the lines of a traditional politician like Lincoln, Debs, or even Kennedy.”

However, Pastreich says that he was “blocked out of the media and the Southern Massachusetts Green Rainbow Party refused to let me join—as we found out later because I was accused of being anti vaccine by an agent who later disappeared.”

Additionally, Pastreich says that key leaders in the Green Party, including West and Stein, did everything in their power to “make sure my name was never mentioned. They never responded to my friendly emails and they never mentioned that I was a candidate.”

Pastreich sees Green Liberty as “the movement to form a bridge between conservatives and progressives by addressing state crimes, the plutocracy, accountability and transparency in government and the issue of money in politics.”

Pastreich states:

“we will restore real politics about real issues and start talking about truth. That will transform the culture, the civilization, of the U.S. and get us back to searching for truth in a scientific manner, thinking for ourselves and assessing actions based on whether they are moral, not based on how much money they bring in. I hope that Green Liberty can bring politics back to reality of how decisions are really made and make citizens aware of who controls the means of production of information and news, ideology and values, food and products, etc.”

1960s Assassinations as Turning Point

In its mission statement, Green Liberty presents the 1960s assassinations of JFK, Malcolm X, MLK and RFK and Black Panther Party leaders such as Fred Hampton as a decisive turning point in recent U.S. history where the “arc of justice envisioned by Dr. King was broken.” To correct this, “we must speak to this terrible truth.”

The statement continues:

“the country was stolen, figuratively speaking by deep state operators tied to the plutocratic elite when President Kennedy was killed. His assassination was preceded by the rise of the national security state and the military industrial complex. Compounding the loss of Kennedy, the other 1960s assassinations and the September 11th false flag events have been crushing blows to our democracy as the power of the national security state increased with each crime.”

To offset the slide towards fascism, Green Liberty envisions creation of “a liberation coalition that will fundamentally transform society and implement an honest egalitarian agenda that demands transparency and accountability at every level in society, the economy, and politics.”

According to the mission statement, the value of ‘Green’ lies in a “confluence of the environmental activism of the progressives with the conservative imperative to restrict the power of government and corporations to seize control of the natural world and to oppress citizens.”

Warning of Techno-Totalitarianism

One of the intellectual influences on the Green Liberty movement is David Hughes, a professor of international relations at Lincoln University in the UK who has written extremely detailed studies debunking the official government narratives about 9/11 and COVID-19, and has warned about a growing techno-totalitarianism in Western societies.

According to Fall, Hughes says the situation for human freedom is “grim” given the power of the technocracy that has formed, and we may indeed “be doomed toward a techno-totalitarian society.”

However, Fall says that he is “not one to retreat to the woods and seek spiritual salvation from a wicked evil dominator class through meditation and prayer. We should fight back with all we have, and mostly what we have is our First Amendment rights to make appeals for a redress of grievance from the state crimes; to write against the corruption, to assemble in protest and speak out.

Fall says that he envisions helping to build a mass movement that “would work on multiple fronts, especially appealing to our state legislatures/and country district attorneys to appeal for protection from ‘domestic violence’ under the Article 4 Guarantee Clause, what Michael Diamond calls a sleeping giant of constitutional power.”

Post Conspiracy Theory

Both Pastreich and Fall are critical of prominent leftist intellectuals like Noam Chomsky, Chris Hedges, and Naomi Klein and others, who Fall says

“will denounce the ruling elites, apply classic Marxist class analysis and critique of the ruling class, denounce the capture of state agencies and the military industrial complex by plutocracy, but they all stop at the glass wall of political truth about the role of the plutocratic deep state. They don’t discuss the state crimes and instead settle in with the old canard that we will never be able to get to the truth, so let’s not waste time on the matter. This is what Jill Stein calls not taking on ‘fringe’ issues.”

Fall says that

“any intellectual that communicates the Green Liberty critique of plutocratic deep state actions against presidents, civic leaders and society in general are made a pariah, they are shunned from the academy, and from all professional life. So, those who toe the line are establishmentarians to the extent they go along, and support the shunning of the dissident voices.”

Fall continues:

“We all know the term ‘conspiracy theorist’ was weaponized by the CIA through its network of mockingbird media contacts to discredit any doubters of the Warren Commission report. This practice continues today and is deployed by the establishmentarians in the Green Party. Are these voices infiltrators, or simple progressives that drink the establishment koolaid, I don’t know, but the effect of shutting down debate and discussion is all the same.”

According to Fall, Green Liberty is “post-conspiracy theory” in that “evidence shows that beyond a doubt, the official narratives are false and the official narratives are covering up the actual crime. As stated, this rises to treasonous actions and it is appropriate that the Green Party would call these crimes out….Green Liberty is the child saying the emperor wears no clothes; it is the voice identifying the elephant in the room; we are the Cassandras screaming out that the Trojan Horse is a danger to society.”

Future Plans

Fall says that Green Liberty is not currently a strong organization, but is working on creating infrastructure within the Green Party. The goal is to be recognized as a Caucus defined under the Green Party U.S. rules. We also seek to create a committee for accountability to advise the National Committee to advance Green Party policies against the state crimes; and get state parties to pass as a platform plank for the direct democracy definition and that it be applied to the idea of grass roots democracy, a pillar on the green movement.”

Additionally, Fall says that

“we are endeavoring to fuse the Green Liberty movement into the political truth movement and build partnerships there….finally, we have ambition to build a liberation coalition of groups willing to accept that our government lies to us and commits acts of treason through plutocratic deep state actors. Ralph Nader has a talking point that if we, ‘progressives,’ want a better society we can make it happen in one fell swoop if we the progressive took over the Congress.”

Following Nader’s lead, Fall says that Green Liberty is “crafting an electoral strategy for 2026 that would field 4 or 5 candidates to the U.S. Senate and 20-25 candidates to the U.S. House, and together they run on a green liberty call to ditch the plutocracy, get justice for state crimes and advance an egalitarian society.”