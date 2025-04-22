Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
14h

Excellent article in the proud tradition of Covert Action Magazine. Harvard and Yale are arguably the prime training grounds for the next generation of US war criminals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeremy Kuzmarov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture