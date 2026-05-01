Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
14h

A great “know your bastards” write up

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
14h

Crenshaw is also a WEF "Young Global Leader". In the recently released Epstein files is evidence that intelligence asset (Agent?) Epstein was endorsing the WEF in its efforts to supplant and displace the UN in Global(ist)! Governance - encouraging it as a perfect "public private partnership", amounting to fascism.

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