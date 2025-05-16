Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaHow Rare Earth Minerals Drive U.S. Foreign Policy and the Collapse of the leftist alternative in CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLeft on LeftHow Rare Earth Minerals Drive U.S. Foreign Policy and the Collapse of the leftist alternative in CanadaLeft-on-Left episodeJeremy KuzmarovMay 16, 20256Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaHow Rare Earth Minerals Drive U.S. Foreign Policy and the Collapse of the leftist alternative in CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share6Share this postToo Hot For the Mainstream MediaHow Rare Earth Minerals Drive U.S. Foreign Policy and the Collapse of the leftist alternative in CanadaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share