[Source: worthpoint.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

Ramparts magazine was a beacon of the 1960s social movements: an anti-establishment muckraking magazine that published important exposés of the CIA, including its involvement in the murder of Ché Guevara, its infiltration of the National Student Association (NSA), and its support for clandestine police training programs in South Vietnam using the cover of Michigan State University (MSU).

The CIA not surprisingly fought back, embarking on a campaign to undermine and destroy the magazine. CIA operative Edgar Applewhite told author Evan Thomas: “I had all sorts of dirty tricks to hurt their circulation and financing. The people running Ramparts were vulnerable to blackmail. We had awful things in mind, some of which we carried off.”[1]

The CIA at the time was running Operation Mockingbird, headed by Cord Meyer, Jr., which infiltrated more than 25 newspapers and wire agencies and manipulated the American media to promote the CIA viewpoint.

Three thousand salaried and contract CIA employees were engaged in propaganda efforts as part of Operation Mockingbird, one of whose biggest initial supporters was Philip L. Graham, publisher and owner of The Washington Post.

Ramparts was targeted for destruction because it was never infiltrated under Mockingbird and sustained a radical, independent edge.

Peter Richardson’s book, A Bomb in Every Issue: How the Short, Unruly Life of Ramparts Magazine Changed America (New York: The New Press, 2009), details Ramparts’ evolution from a Catholic dissident magazine in the early 1960s into the “premiere leftist publication of its era.”[2]

Ramparts founder Edward Keating was a friend of Idaho Senator Frank Church, a progressive Democrat who chaired hearings that exposed the CIA.

In 1965, Ramparts began to probe the CIA’s role in Vietnam. Editor Robert Scheer wrote an exposé of Thomas Dooley, a Navy doctor working under CIA cover in Vietnam whose 1956 book, Deliver Us from Evil, was part of a CIA psychological warfare operation designed to demonize the Vietnamese communists.[3]

With Warren Hinckle, a former city reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle, Scheer also wrote an exposé of the CIA-funded American Friends of Vietnam (the AFV), a lobby group advocating for a massive aid program to South Vietnam’s fascist Premier Ngo Dinh Diem that “had a lot to do with getting the U.S. into the Vietnam War,” according to historian Joseph Morgan.[4]

Former Ramparts editor Warren Hinckle in San Francisco in 2012. [Source: tabletmag.com ]

Scheer followed that piece with the April 1966 exposé, written with Sol Stern, of MSU police training programs and their connection to the CIA and role in helping to build a repressive police apparatus that helped provoke the Vietnam War.

A key source for the article, Stanley K. Sheinbaum, was a disaffected MSU professor who had been co-director of MSU’s Vietnam Project in 1957.

When the article ran, the cover featured an illustration of a busty Madame Nhu (Diem’s sister-in-law) wearing an MSU cheerleading outfit and holding an MSU pennant.[5]

According to Richardson, the publication of the MSU exposé “startled the U.S. intelligence community.” CIA Director William Raborn, Jr., ordered a “rundown on Ramparts,” especially Sheinbaum and Scheer, on a “high-priority basis.”[6]

This order violated the National Security Act of 1947 establishing the CIA, which prohibited it from spying on U.S. residents.[7]

Afterwards, CIA officers spent two months identifying Ramparts’ investors, trying to link the magazine to foreign funding, although could find no evidence of this.

When Ramparts exposed the CIA funding of the NSA, Desmond Fitzgerald, the CIA’s director of counterintelligence, tried to suppress the story and discredit its authors by spreading rumors that they were operating as part of a communist plot.

The story was so significant, Ramparts writer Sol Stern has suggested, because until that story broke, the government “could count on the mandarins of Washington journalism to protect national-security secrets.”

CBS News subsequently broadcast a program narrated by Mike Wallace, “In the Pay of the CIA: An American Dilemma,” which described the maze of CIA-connected foundations and civic groups that had received agency money.

Wallace interviewed apologetic liberals who had been active in the funded organizations, including feminist stalwart Gloria Steinam and socialist leader Norman Thomas.

According to one CIA operative, the Ramparts scoop led to “the biggest security leak of the Cold War.”[8]

For a brief moment, Mike Wallace followed Ramparts’ lead. [Source: cbsnews.com ]

Afterwards, a team led by CIA counterintelligence specialist Richard Ober came to investigate 127 writers and researchers and 200 other Americans connected to Ramparts.[9]

A graduate of Harvard and Columbia Ober was described by historian Hugh Wilford as “tall, soft-spoken and charming, with an impeccable record of dedicated service both in the field and at headquarters.” He worked under infamous CIA counter-intelligence specialist James J. Angleton who wanted to unearth “material of a derogatory nature” about Ramparts, and in turn prove that Ramparts was a “subversive unit.”[10]

The operations against Ramparts were part of a wider CIA program to investigate hundreds of underground newspapers, many of which provided critical analysis of the Vietnam War and celebrated the youth counter-culture.[11]

October 1968 Ramparts cover featuring Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton in prison and promoting the peace sign. [Source: peoplesgbarchive.org ]

After a strong run throughout the 1960s and early 1970s and numerous other exposés of the CIA, Ramparts ultimately folded, owing to mismanagement and a dwindling subscription base resulting from the decline of the 1960s social movements.

A few of its editors and contributors–notably David Horowitz, Sol Stern[12] and Fox News host Brit Hume–afterwards turned sharply to the right.[13]

During its heyday, Ramparts obtained a circulation of 250,000 and won the George K. Polk award for its journalism.

Publishing famous writers like Hunter S. Thompson, Noam Chomsky, Seymour Hersh, Peter Dale Scott, Adam Hochschild, Eldridge Cleaver and many others, Ramparts ran important pieces by feminist authors and on the environmental movement[14], along with pieces on police repression of the Black Panthers[15], the innocence of the Rosenbergs (accused spies who were executed in the McCarthy era)[16], and about the CIA’s complicity in the Southeast Asian drug trade.

David Horowitz, then the editor of Ramparts on the right during a news conference in Berkeley, California, in July 1972. [Source: nytimes.com ]

From left, Ramparts‘ Warren Hinckle, Sol Stern (who was the assistant managing editor) and Robert Scheer. [Source: truthdig.com ]

Additionally, Ramparts published articles that provided sympathetic portraits of socialist revolutionary movements and governments in the so-called Third World, including China, North Vietnam, North Korea and Cuba.

One Ramparts’s story that was publicized in the recently declassified JFK assassination files profiled the case of Gary Underhill, a World War II-era military intelligence official who died under suspicious circumstances after suggesting that a cabal of CIA officers implicated in gun running, narcotics smuggling and other criminal activities were behind JFK’s assassination.

Ramparts also ran a story by ex-FBI agent William Turner supporting New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison’s theory that Lee Harvey Oswald was a CIA agent, which has since been corroborated.[17]

Ramparts reflected the zeitgeist of the New Left in its rebuke of mainstream liberal politicians like California Governor Pat Brown (D. 1959-1967) whom it said had “destroyed any principled alternative to Reaganism [Ronald Reagan, a right-wing hawk on Vietnam who attacked the student movement at Berkeley, was elected California Governor in 1966].”[18]

Pat Brown was no favorite of Ramparts. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

In February 1967, Robert Scheer wrote a critical piece about Robert Kennedy in Ramparts, which noted that “Kennedy’s involvement with the Vietnam problem goes back to the first days of his brother’s administration when he did as much as any man to get us deeply involved there. While Eisenhower had argued that the United States had done all it could for South Vietnam and that she must now sink or swim on her own, the new Kennedy administration had a more ‘dynamic’ approach, which centered around the theory of ‘counterinsurgency,’ and Bobby was one of its strongest advocates.”

Scheer went on to emphasize that “Kennedy’s program for America differs in no essential way from that of LBJ or any other mainstream politician. He shares the prevailing view of the Cold War and the benevolent workings of modern capitalism, and very carefully avoids any fundamental criticism of either. In his reliance on private investment as a panacea for the ills of American ghettos and underdeveloped countries alike, he is clearly to the right of the New Deal. He has also been unwilling to deal with the problem of our massive military industrial complex and to talk about conversion from a war economy to a peacetime one”

Ramparts editor Robert Scheer wrote critically about the Kennedy’s. [Source: ar.inspiredpencil.com ]

Scheer concluded that “for all the zest of the Kennedy men, they have retained a conservative approach to issues, having carefully cultivated an aura of youth as an alternative to political integrity and commitment. It is a stance which provides the illusion of change without its troublesome substance.”[19]

Scheer’s assessment should be heeded today by those who subscribe to a cult of the Kennedy brothers, believing them to be progressive saviors when the New Left recognized them as corporate liberal phonies during the 1960s irrespective of the tragedy of their assassinations, which was part of a ruling class power struggle.[20]

One of the more memorable Ramparts covers featured students burning their draft cards.

Another featured a six-year-old boy holding a Vietcong flag under the slogan: “Alienation is when your country is at war and you want the other side to win.”

Yet another featured a North Beach stripper, Carol Doda, with the CIA’s latest recording devices.

Photo in Ramparts featuring stripper Carol Doda wearing electronic surveillance equipment. [Source: dangerousminds.net ]

This issue followed Ramparts’ concern about invasive surveillance practices that were further detailed when it published an exposé on the National Security Agency (NSA) and its worldwide covert surveillance network by NSA whistleblower Perry Fellwock.[21]

In February 1966, Ramparts published an article by Green Beret Donald Duncan, the first military veteran to come out against the Vietnam War, under the headline “I quit!” Duncan wrote that there was “no freedom to defend in South Vietnam,” as the U.S. was supporting a sordid dictatorship that routinely tortured its political opponents.

Six years later, Ramparts published an article by peace activist Fred Branfman, “The Vietnam POW’s We Left Behind” that helped expose the CIA’s overseeing a torture gulag in South Vietnam as a consequence of the Phoenix program.[22]

These articles and many others exemplified how Ramparts was at the forefront in educating people about the horrors of the Vietnam War:

Martin Luther King, Jr., even cited a Ramparts article by William F. Pepper about Vietnamese children burned by napalm as compelling him to speak out against the war.

In 1967, Ramparts ran an article entitled “How the CIA Turns Foreign Students into Traitors,” which disclosed that the CIA had six full-time officers whose primary job was to recruit foreign students studying in the U.S. to become foreign spies.

Most of the spies were asked to engage in subversion against their own government in return for large cash payments–as much as $10,000–with promises also of scholarships to Harvard or Stanford and/or a permanent visa to live in the U.S.

The CIA recruitment of students was facilitated through front organizations like The American Friends of the Middle East and The Asia Foundation, which Ramparts and later The New York Times exposed as a CIA creation[23]

One of Ramparts’ last exposés of the CIA was an article on the “clandestine mentality” by renegade CIA officer Victor Marchetti, with John D. Marks, who authored an important book on CIA mind control experiments in the Cold War (Operation MK-ULTRA).[24]

In the late 1970s, CovertAction Information Bulletinreplaced Ramparts as the leading left-wing publication that exposed the CIA’s misconduct around the world.

CovertAction Information Bulletin founder Philip Agee was a CIA whistleblower intent on outing CIA officers who violated the law and were part of a criminal conspiracy to undermine the sovereignty of foreign nations in the interests of multi-national corporations.

Like Ramparts, CovertAction Information Bulletin was targeted by a CIA dirty tricks operation, with then-Senator Joe Biden threatening to imprison Agee and Louis Wolf, one of the magazine’s founders, in the early 1980s.

But the magazine survived and today publishes five articles a week in the spirit of Ramparts under the title CovertAction Magazine.