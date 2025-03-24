[Source: theconversation.com]

In a much anticipated phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on March 18, Russian President Vladimr Putin agreed to a temporary ceasefire that would stop Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

The latter attacks—which have caused significant economic disruption and environmental damage—have been enabled by the U.S. CIA’s buildup of Ukraine’s drone industry since the 2014 Maidan coup.

On March 23 and 24, Trump administration officials were meeting with Ukrainian and Russian leaders in Riyadh to further work out terms for the ceasefire.

The March 18 phone call between Putin and Trump is alleged to have lasted for two and a half hours. The entirety of what was discussed between the two leaders is uncertain.

The White House released a statement stating that Mr. Trump and Putin had agreed to begin “technical negotiations” over a broader maritime cease-fire in the Black Sea and full ceasefire and peace agreement during talks that are to take place in the Middle East.

However, it was reported that Putin declined to agree to a 30-day halt in fighting the U.S. said Ukrainian officials had proposed.

The reason for the latter may be because Russia has made significant advances in Kursk and has surrounded Ukrainian troops there and would lose momentum militarily if a ceasefire is enacted.

Furthermore, Trump has backtracked on halting U.S. military and intelligence assistance to Kyiv, which would be a precondition for Russia accepting a ceasefire proposal and peace agreement.

After a publicized argument between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House that led to a temporary freeze in U.S. military and intelligence support, the support was resumed when U.S. and Ukrainian officials met in Riyadh.

One of the main barriers to the ceasefire agreement is Putin’s demand that Ukraine pause personnel mobilization and rearmament. Ukraine has been unwilling to do this and there is no indication that Trump is pressing Ukraine on this.

Nor has Trump given any indication that the U.S. would acquiesce to Russian territorial gains, which amount to over 20% of Ukrainian territory.

The New York Times reported that the issue of Russian territorial gains did not even come up in the Trump-Putin phone call. Additionally, there was no apparent discussion of the Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has come under the control of Russian forces.

In recent days, Zelensky has described various red lines going into peace negotiations, including that Ukraine would never formally accept Russian sovereignty over occupied Ukrainian territory or agree to reduce the size of its armed forces.

Another contentious issue is that of a peacekeeping force that Britain and France said they would send to try and stabilize any ceasefire or peace agreement. The Russians have rejected this force because Britain and France have supported Ukraine throughout the conflict.

Ukraine’s intransigence makes the possibility of any peace settlement very difficult; Russia has little incentive to give up territory it has won through the sacrifice of its soldiers.

The regions under Russian occupation have also voted in referendum to become part of Russia.

U.S. media claimed that these latter referendum were staged, however, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff acknowledged in an interview with Tucker Carlson that the people in newly conquered Russian territory in eastern Ukraine “voted overwhelmingly” to become part of Russia.

The latter is not surprising since Eastern Ukraine has deep economic and cultural attachments to Russia, and many of its people begged for Russian intervention to save them from attack by the Ukrainian military and its neo-Nazi adjuncts.

These regions additionally voted for their autonomy following the U.S./EU backed 2014 Maidan coup and imposition of unpopular language laws by the Ukrainian government. Their autonomy was supposed to be guaranteed under the Minsk I and II agreements that Ukraine and the Western countries admitted they did not take seriously.[1]

In a statement following the Putin-Trump phone call, the White House focused on issues beyond Ukraine, saying that Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin “spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation” and the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons.

However, these comments inspire little confidence in light of the recent U.S. escalation of its military aggression in the Middle East through its bombing of Yemen.

This bombing threatens to intensify the U.S. conflict with Iran, which supports the Houthis (the targets of the U.S bombing). Russia is an ally of Iran so escalation with Iran could lead to more direct conflict with Russia as occurred previously in Syria.

With regards to the issue of strategic weapons, the Trump administration in its first term pulled out of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty setting caps on mid range nuclear weapons and has made no effort so far to resume negotiations on the New START treaty cutting down on nuclear missile launchers, which expires next February.

On March 13, it was reported that Trump was toughening U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, gas and banking sectors, which further does not auger well for the prospects of a new détente between the U.S. and Russia.

The issue of sanctions was not reported to have come up in the Putin-Trump phone call on March 18.

The U.S. has applied some of the harshest sanctions in world history under fraudulent pretexts on Russia since December 2012 as part of a defacto war by which the U.S.has used Ukraine as a proxy.

If a durable peace is to be established, the Trump administration will need to eliminate the sanctions on Russia and recognize Russian territorial gains in Ukraine and need for certain security guarantees.

If they cannot do so, the war will continue to drag on—at a huge cost in lives, though to Russia’s strategic benefit since it continues to make military advances.

One Russian wrote in a telegram post: “you can’t trust the Americans, including Trump. Under the talk of peace, they have already resumed arms supplied. Their words are a complete deception. We are winning and we don’t need any truces.”[2]

This sums up the situation quite well and is born out by history since the U.S. has a long pattern of deceiving and screwing over the Russians, like many other peoples.

As much as Trump likes to present himself as anti-establishment, he is in fact a creature of the ruling class establishment. While he may want to pivot away from Ukraine towards confronting China, it is not clear that he is willing to abandon the ruling elite’s strategy of using Ukraine as a proxy to weaken and unbalance Russia as part of a larger plot to dominate the entire Eurasian region.

Acquiescing to Russian territorial gains and ending the U.S. sanctions would upset these latter designs and in turn shatter the neoconservative dream.

To prevent that outcome, they would likely turn against Trump for real and destroy him, which Trump obviously does not want.

Failing to establish a durable peace, however, at this time only serves Russia’s interests given its battlefield success, so Trump is ultimately in a no-win position.

[1] Witkoff also specified that Ukraine had agreed to hold election, which will aid in the peace process as Russia considers Zelensky to be an illegitimate leader and negotiating partner since he has overstayed his term and delayed elections. Another key Russian demand is a lifting of martial law and amnesty for political prisoners from banned political parties in Ukraine.

[2] Quoted in Julian E. Barnes and Marc Santura, “Russia’s Public is War-Weary, But Still Wary of Concessions,” The New York Times, March 23, 2025, A6.