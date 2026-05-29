A smiling Vietnamese officer leans over the body of Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem inside the armored personnel carrier in which he had just been assassinated by soldiers acting as part of the military coup d’état that had recently overthrown Diem’s regime. Saigon, South Vietnam, on November 2, 1963. [Source: allthatsinteresting.com]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has much in common with ill-fated South Vietnam dictator Ngo Dinh Diem (1955-1963).

Both were heralded by liberal politicians and the media as democratic saviors and miracle men and showered with U.S. weapons as they waged proxy wars on behalf of the U.S.

Contrary to their public images, however, both were in reality brutal dictators who muzzled the press, jailed and killed opponents, oversaw lethal military operations, and surrounded themselves with corrupt officials who stole U.S. aid money.

In the fall of 1963, after Buddhist immolations brought international attention to the catastrophe unfolding in South Vietnam, the Kennedy administration turned against Diem and sanctioned a CIA-coordinated coup that resulted in Diem and his brother’s assassinations. Afterwards, the Johnson administration escalated the U.S. war on Vietnam, with disastrous effects.

That the wheels are being set in motion for a coup in Ukraine against Zelensky—and potentially an expanded war against Russia—is now also a real possibility.

An indication is that former members of Zelensky’s government are being given prominent platforms to speak out publicly against him, while some of his top aides are being indicted on money-laundering and corruption charges.

In a May 11 interview on the Tucker Carlson Show, Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s press secretary from 2019 to 2021, said that Zelensky was a “good actor” who “plays the role of a teddy bear on camera” but “off camera is a grisly bear” who “thinks every person is disposable” and is “as evil as [Russian leader] Vladimir Putin.”

Iuliia Mendel talking to Tucker Carlson on May 11. [Source: aftenposten.no ]

Contrary to how he is presented to the public, Zelensky has said that “Ukraine is not ready for democracy,” according to Mendel, and “relishes in being a dictator.” Additionally, Mendel said that Zelensky called for “a Goebbels propaganda campaign” when his popularity rating began to plummet, stands behind money-laundering schemes, and has opponents jailed, poisoned or killed—like Diem.[1]

Mendel specified that one of the people Zelensky poisoned was a former governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, who had been negotiating with the Russians. Saldo was poisoned in his garage after allegedly becoming depressed—a story nobody believes.[2]

Vladimir Saldo, former governor of the Kherson region, whom Mendel alleges Zelensky had poisoned after he began negotiating with the Russians. [Source: most.ks.ua ]

Another person who crossed Zelensky and died, Mendel said, was Oleksandr Adarich, former president of Ukrsibbank, who allegedly fell out of a window in Milan.

Police reported that Adarich appeared to have died before he fell out of the window, and that the event appeared to have been staged to look like a suicide. An Italian news agency referred to the case as a “spy story,” adding that Adarich had marks on his wrists indicating that he may have been restrained and dealt violent blows before being thrown out the window.[3]

Oleksandr Adarich next to building in Milan where he was found dead. [Source: lastampa.it ]

Mendel pointed out that Zelensky brands anyone who criticizes him as a pro-Russian traitor or pro-Kremlin. Many wind up in Ukraine’s jails where, Mendel said, conditions are “awful.”

According to Mendel, Zelensky will punish some of the people who cross him by sending them to the front lines of the war to face near-certain death. Many soldiers are dying not just at the hands of the Russians but also because they are not given gloves or winter gear, leading many to lose limbs and fingers from frostbite in harsh temperatures.

The lack of proper clothing for the troops reflects a pernicious consequence of corruption in Ukraine, which has reached levels comparable to South Vietnam under Diem and his successors.[4]

The day after Mendel’s interview, Zelensky’s former top aide, Andriy Yermak, whom Mendel said had ties with the mafia and started his career working as a lawyer for a strip club, was indicted for laundering millions of dollars.

Mendel said she is able to confirm that Zelensky is a cocaine addict. When she worked for him, he would go to the bathroom before public speaking events for 15 minutes and come out “fired up [indicative of his cocaine use].”

Much like South Vietnam in the Diemist era, the conditions in Ukraine are marked by what Mendel called “enormous human rights violations”—including mass jailings and a breakdown in freedom of speech, with the banning of poets, artists and writers and harassment and imprisonment of bloggers and journalists.[5]

Though Zelensky campaigned during the 2019 election as a peace candidate, he now wants Ukraine to join NATO and, according to Mendel, is “the main obstacle to peace” as he “needs to continue the war to stay in power.”

More than 10 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees and people are dying from hunger and cold amidst a war-ravaged economy in which government officials are stealing money intended to pay people’s pensions and to provide public services.

According to Mendel, Zelensky is so unpopular that Ukrainians are burning his speeches in their fireplaces. The CIA is undoubtedly aware of this and could be scheming to replace him, having one of their top “assets” in Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, serving now as Zelensky’s chief of staff.

A modern-day Lucien Conein, a CIA operative who played a central role in the Diem coup, may very well be operating behind the scenes paying off Budanov or top-ranking generals being readied to take charge to try to stabilize the country as the U.S. plots to expand the war on Russia. (During the week of Mendel’s interview, Ukraine launched a record 1,000 drone strikes on Russia, which seemed to signify an escalation.)[6]

What I Saw in Ukraine

Mendel’s bleak assessment of Ukraine’s government is underscored in Benoit Paré’s book What I Saw in Ukraine 2015-2022: Diary of an International Monitor (2025).

Paré is a former French army reserve officer who worked as an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer in the Donbas.

Like Mendel, Paré’s observations completely contradict mainstream and often alternative media narratives about Ukraine. Paré discusses how Ukraine was taken over by neo-fascist elements following the February 2014 Maidan coup and triggered a war with the people of eastern Ukraine and Russia that could have been avoided.[7]

Paré supports his observations with polling data that showed how a majority of Ukrainians did not support the post-Maidan coup government that was imposed with the help of the U.S.

He also shows through careful study that civilian casualties in the years following the coup were far higher in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LHR) than in Ukraine-controlled territory, indicating that the majority of atrocities (estimated to be three to four times more) were committed by Ukrainian army forces and their adjunct militias rather than the pro-Russian forces in the DPR and LPR.[8]

Anti-NATO protest in Donetsk on March 9, 2014. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

A UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) report determined that the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s armies suffered 50% more casualties than Ukrainian army fighters which, Paré argues, is “yet another statistic that tends to demonstrate that it was indeed Ukraine that was most on the offensive in this war.”[9]

The DPR and LHR were formed in April 2014 after the post-Maidan coup government’s imposition of draconian language laws forcing the Ukrainian language on the predominantly Russian-speaking population and its failure to recognize demands for regional autonomy. [10]

Rally of supporters of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Victory Day held in Donetsk on May 9, 2014. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

Mariupol’s popular mayor, Dmitri Kuzmenko, was arrested for trying to defend the interests of the local population, and the Ukrainian government announced an anti-terrorist operation after Mariupol residents voted in a referendum to establish the DPR.[11] Subsequent images resembled Tiananmen Square, with unarmed protesters standing up to Ukrainian tanks.[12]

Supporters of the Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014. [Source: aljazeera.com ]

In August 2018, DPR leader Alexander Zakhartchenko was assassinated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). SBU chief Valentyn Nalyvaichenko admitted that the SBU’s 5th counter-intelligence department was the cell responsible for the physical elimination of separatist leaders including Zakhartchenko, though Paré notes that this was not reproduced in Wikipedia.[13]

While the Minsk Agreements offered the potential to resolve the conflict, Paré notes how the Ukrainians repeatedly violated the terms of these agreements, including by bombing and shelling eastern Ukraine. Paré documented that, on the eve of the Russian Special Military Operation (SMO) in February 2022, there were hundreds of cease-fire violations in the DPR and LHR by Ukraine—not Russia—marking Ukraine as the real aggressor in the conflict.[14]

Paré shows how, prior to the SMO, Ukrainian paramilitary militias that sometimes openly wore Nazi insignia carried out a reign of terror in eastern Ukraine. Widely viewed as an occupying force, the Ukrainian army routinely bombed and shelled civilian infrastructure—prompting the local population to beg the Russians to intervene to protect them.[15]

Protest sign at Moscow rally in June 2014. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

As part of a media-information war, Paré raises suspicion about various bombings in eastern Ukraine that have the appearance of false-flag operations, which were carried out by Ukraine but made to look like Russia or eastern Ukrainian fighters were behind them.[16] One of these attacks—on a kindergarten in Luhansk—was carried out just before the commencement of the SMO, with all the evidence pointing to Ukraine.[17]

Paré notes a complete breakdown in the Ukrainian justice system, which ensured impunity for Ukrainian war crimes and resulted in the jailing and imprisonment of civilian government officials, including town mayors that were branded as pro-Russian.

Blindfolded prisoner arrested by Ukrainian army. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

Vladimir Azaryants was the mayor of Krasnatorka who was sentenced to eight years in prison after a rigged trial in which the judge did not allow him to call any witnesses. Azaryants was kept in detention even after his conviction was overturned and his lawyer, Yuri Grabovsky, was kidnapped and murdered. The prison conditions during his confinement were nightmarish, with no water, food, heating or medical care and rats running everywhere.[18]

Paré discusses another case of a 60-year-old man named Kuchurenko, accused of spying for the DPR, who was beaten in his home along with his wife by SBU officers who then tortured Kuchurenko with electroshocks, causing him to lose part of his eyesight.[19]

Sergei Dolgov was the editor-in-chief of the Mariupol-based magazine I Want the USSR, who was kidnapped by hooded men five days after the Azov Battalion took charge in the city in June 2018 and never heard from again. His wife believes he was tortured and killed in prison.[20]

Dolgov’s bleak fate was similar to that of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira, who Paré was told was beaten in custody, leading to his death.

Western media, including alternative media outlets that claim to be anti-establishment and to profess concern for human rights, ignored Lira’s death along with legions of Ukrainian atrocities, blunting any political activism or movement to try to block U.S. arms sales to Ukraine.

These same media repeated a fraudulent narrative about unalloyed Russian aggression and bestiality that fit official state propaganda.

Reading Paré’s book, one cannot help but be saddened by all the injustices experienced by the eastern Ukrainian people.

Additionally, it is impossible not to get angry about the lack of professionalism and perfidy of journalists Paré encountered who refused to report on things he had observed and helped obscure before the public what was really happening.