Conventional wisdom holds that James Earl Ray was a deranged white supremacist who killed Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 4, 1968.

Research carried out by King family attorney William F. Pepper determined, however, that King was really killed in a conspiracy coordinated by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

William F. Pepper, joined by members of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s family at a news conference in Atlanta in 1999. He represented them in a wrongful-death suit against a man they claimed had hired a retired police officer to kill Dr. King. [Source: nytimes.com]

Pepper died in April. He is the focus of a new film by John Barbour, with Len Osanic, A Tribute to William Pepper, that was screened on July 30 at American University at the 12th Annual Whistleblower Summit in Washington, D.C.

Barbour is a Canadian-born comedian, actor and TV host who directed two documentary films on Jim Garrison, the New Orleans District Attorney who uncovered a conspiracy to kill John F. Kennedy that involved elements of the CIA.

Filmmaker John Barbour speaks at film screening at American University at 12th Annual Whistblower Summit in Washington, D.C. [Source: Photo courtesy of Jeremy Kuzmarov]

In introducing his film, Barbour said that Pepper and Garrison should be regarded, along with Abraham Lincoln, as among the greatest lawyers in U.S. history.

A Tribute to William Pepper begins by detailing the friendship that developed between Pepper and King after Pepper wrote an article in the countercultural magazine Ramparts in 1967 about the use of napalm in Vietnam called “The Children of Vietnam.”

King had been vacationing in Jamaica when he read Pepper’s article. He could not hold down his lunch and openly wept because he was so disturbed by the photographs that Pepper took of children who had been burned by napalm.

Afterwards, King began speaking out eloquently against the Vietnam War.

King called the U.S. government and Pentagon the greatest terrorist organization in the world, and ran for President with anti-war activist Benjamin Spock on the ticket of the Peace and Freedom Party.

King’s strong stance against the Vietnam War made him a target for assassination. Government authorities were terrified about his plans to lead an encampment on Washington demanding an end to the Vietnam War and transformation of the U.S. economy.

According to Barbour, Pepper initially believed that Ray was behind King’s assassination, though he changed his view after interviewing Ray in Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee in 1977 for five hours with attorney Mark Lane and King confidante Ralph Abernathy.

James Earl Ray after his arrest. [Source: pbs.org]

After the interview, Pepper began working to try to get Ray a new trial and arranged for a mock re-trial in 1999 where the mock jury found Ray not guilty after seven hours of deliberation.

Pepper’s first major breakthrough occurred in the early 1990s when he got Betty Spates, a waitress at Jim’s Grill located behind the Lorraine Motel, to admit that the owner of the grill, Loyd Jowers, had participated in King’s killing.

Spates said that Jowers snuck out of the grill on April 4, 1968, around the time of King’s death, and came back muddied and looking “white as a ghost” and broke down the rifle that was used in King’s assassination.

Loyd Jowers [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Jowers allegedly had a gambling debt to Frank Liberto, a henchman of New Orleans mafia boss Carlos Marcello, and was allegedly paid $100,000 for helping to kill King (along with having his gambling debt wiped out).

Carlos Marcello [Source: allthatsinteresting.com]

After publishing two books—Orders to Kill (1995) and An Act of State (2003)—Pepper achieved another breakthrough when he established contact with Russell Adkins III.

He was the son of Russell Adkins, Jr., of the Dixie mafia, who helped plan King’s assassination with Clyde Tolson, Hoover’s top deputy and lover, whom Adkins III called “Uncle Clyde.”

Clyde Tolson, left, and J. Edgar Hoover, right. [Source: alchetron.com]

A teenager at the time who had sat in on his first lynching at age 6, Adkins III witnessed Tolson carrying bags of cash for Hoover and said that he used to sit in on meetings between his father, Tolson and other members of the Dixie mafia, where he was privy to intricate details about the King assassination plot.

Those details included:

a) Tolson paying the warden of the Jefferson City, Missouri, prison to facilitate the escape of James Earl Ray, who was identified as a patsy after having been psychologically profiled. Ray was put in a position of dependance on handlers who helped him escape and told him exactly where to go and what to do as they set him up as a fall guy.

b) King was lured to Memphis after the murder of two Memphis city sanitation workers, who were killed to create a pretext for a strike.

c) An informant within King’s inner circle (Jesse Jackson) made sure that King was put in a hotel room next to the balcony where he could be shot. [1]

d) Memphis Police Chief Frank Holloman, who had served under Hoover with the FBI, was a key figure in plotting the murder and ensuring that it went off.

Frank Holloman [Source: memphislibrary.org]

Additionally, Pepper found out that there was a military intelligence team surveilling King in Memphis, headed by Colonel Robert Downey, which took photographs of the crime scene and was ready to assassinate King if the Memphis police team did not pull it off.

Pepper identified the sniper who killed King from bushes behind Jim’s Grill as Memphis police officer Frank Strausser. An employee of a Memphis firing range, Lenny Purvis, told Pepper that he saw Strausser training to kill King and leave the firing range before the assassination.

When Pepper arranged to have lunch with Strausser, he got Strausser to admit that he wore a size 13 shoe, which matched the shoe size of a muddied footprint that was left in a grassy area where the sniper shot and killed King (the MLK assassination’s version of the grassy knoll).

William Pepper (left) with Jerry Ray, James’s brother. [Source: nytimes.com]

King was actually still alive after he was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Jonathan Shelby, the son of a nurse on duty at the hospital, told Pepper in July 2014 that his mother reported years later that Dr. George “Breen” Bland, ordered all hospital staff out of the emergency room and suffocated Dr. King with a pillow.

Bland and two other men spit on King as they killed him.

Dr. George “Breen” Bland [Source: findagrave.com]

Smear Attacks and Cover-up

Pepper reported on his breakthrough findings in his 2016 book The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., which received little publicity because the King case has always been politically controlled.

During Loyd Jowers’ civil trial, reporters from the major networks and newspapers left the room when the key witnesses testified. An Associated Press reporter who stayed and filmed the testimony, according to Barbour, was fired.

Pepper himself was repeatedly maligned, with Mike Wallace of CBS’s Sixty Minutes calling him a “national traitor,” according to Barbour.

When Look magazine editor Bill Atwood wanted to run Pepper’s Ramparts piece on Vietnam, he received a visit from Averell Harriman[2], President Johnson’s envoy, who told him “never to publish anything that Bill Pepper wrote.”[3]

The blacklisting and media smears directed against Pepper continued until his death.

Clay Risen wrote in his New York Times obituary that Pepper’s “arguments rarely stood up under scrutiny” and that Pepper was “a frequent presence at conspiracy-theory conventions and a fellow traveler among 9/11 truthers.” [4]

These latter comments fit well with the establishment’s efforts to discredit Pepper and preserve the myth of Ray as the lone assassin.

For the truth, see John Barbour’s film and read Pepper‘s brilliant trilogy on the King assassination, including especially his final book, The Plot to Kill King.

[1] Allegedly, Jackson told Dr. King to put a tie on before going out to the balcony saying, "They don't know one [N-word] from another."

[2]Harriman was Joe Biden’s political mentor in the U.S. Senate.

[3] Pepper told Barbour that Atwood suffered from a heart attack after he had met with Jim Garrison and became convinced of the CIA’s role in the JFK assassination. Barbour referred to Harriman as a “hit squad for the corporate mafia.”

