Ryan Samsel [Source: conandaily.com]

During the January 6 riots, Ryan Samsel, 43, was captured on video pushing down a fence that prompted rioters to descend ultimately on the U.S. Capitol building.

Before Samsel pushed down the fence, he was approached by a tall former U.S. Marine, subsequently identified as Ray Epps, who is shown on the video whispering something in Samsel’s ear.

Epps was seen in another video the night before urging Donald Trump supporters to “go into the capitol building” the next day.

The Trump supporters were skeptical about Epps, accusing him of being a Fed.

Court records have since disclosed that the FBI planted over a dozen informants, suspected of being agents provocateurs, among the J6 rioters.[1]

On February 6, Samsel spoke before the Queens, New York Republican Party at an open zoom event to correct various misconceptions about his role in J6.

Hailing from Bristol Connecticut, Samsel said that the media had painted him as a monster who had Nazi swastikas and tattoos when he is not a Nazi supporter and has no tattoos (something he displayed to viewers).

Samsel was also said to have a long criminal rap sheet, when he only received two misdemeanor crimes in his life, one for being in a bar fight, and another for pulling out a pocket knife in a fight when he was a young man.

The New York Times claimed in an October 2021 article that Samsel was convicted of beating up his pregnant girlfriend and running a woman who owed him money off the road in his car, though in the Q&A, Samsel told me that this was untrue and that he had no domestic violence charges against him.

Samsel said that he went to the J6 protests because he believed that the COVID-19 pandemic had created confusion amng the public and was manipulated by government elites, and because he felt that the 2020 election was unfair.

Samsel attended the protest rally as part of a church group, saying that he had become part of a church after a period where he was addicted to painkillers and the church helped him to get his life back on track. He said he was conservative on certain issues like abortion and identified more as a Republican.

He had no intention of being involved in any violence on J6 and was peacefully minding his business when police began firing rubber blanks on the crowd and pepper spraying people who were in a public park adjacent to the U.S. Capitol building and doing nothing illegal.

Even after the fence was turned over, Samsel said that the rallyers extended into the same park; many were subsequently arrested for trespassing or other offenses when they were legally on public land.

Samsel said that while in the park during the rally, he helped a man named Josh Black who was shot in the face with rubber bullets by the police.

Afterwards while standing next to the fence, he was approached by Ray Epps, who pushed through an adjacent bike rack and then told him to push over the fence.

Epps was suspiciously taken off the FBI’s Most Wanted List and given only a suspended jail sentence when he appeared to be a main ringleader of the J6 riot and when other alleged ringleaders received long jail terms.

Ray Epps [Source: bbc.com]

Samsel said that he was actually trying to hold the fence back when he was approached by Epps and that the police were present at the time and pushing the fence into him.

As such, he moved to push the fence away, and this may have inadvertently caused a breech that allowed rallyers to extend forward—and ultimately into the U.S. Capitol building.

Mainly Samsel said, it was other people to his left and right pushing the fence away (and allowing for the breech).

Right after all this, Samsel said that he was approached by people he now understands to be members of the Proud Boys group (at the time he says he did not know who they were[2])—including Joe Biggs who has been identified as an FBI informant.

Biggs told him not to get Ray Epps into trouble—to make Epps look innocent if he was asked about him by anyone.

[Source: covertactionmagazine.com]

After his arrest, Samsel was forced to stay in jail for over three years before his case went to trial. Eventually, he was convicted of assaulting Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards—a star witness at the Congressional J6 hearings—and on felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official and given a seventeen year sentence. (Samsel said he did not actually engage in any violence on J6 and was only intent on waving his flag, which depicted Donald Trump as Rambo).

During his period in jail, Samsel was moved around to different facilities and endured terrible beatings at the hands of what he said were government agents. They were trying to get him to testify against certain other J6 rioters who were arrested. One of the beatings left permanent damage in one of his eyes.

Samsel is now able to speak out about his experiences because he was pardoned by Donald Trump with the other J6 rioters in January.

When I asked Samsel if he thought that Epps was a federal agent and FBI provocateur, he said he couldn’t be certain, but “wouldn’t be surprised if that was found to be the case.”

Samsel also said that while he knew before that the FBI was corrupt, he didn’t realize “how corrupt they were,” and believes that they had some role in helping to provoke the riots and manipulate the events on J6.

Samsel’s testimony at the Republican party meeting was very interesting on numerous levels.

First, it contradicts the narrative about J6 advanced in the mainstream and leftist alternative media by presenting evidence that it was the police who were more violent than the protesters at the outset as they were the ones firing rubber bullets and pepper spray before the rallyers breeched the fence and descended on the U.S. Capitol.

Video evidence suggests that police brutality may have contributed to the deaths of several protesters (Rosanne Boyland, Kevin Greeson, Benjamin Phillips) that were blamed in the media on alternative causes that make no sense (ie. drug overdose, heart attack).

Rosanne Boyland, who was from Kennesaw, Georgia, on her way to the Capitol building. Boyland does not appear to be high or about to collapse from a drug overdose at this time. And it is unlikely she would have taken methamphetamines—from which she is said to have died—during the excitement of the riot and suddenly died. [Source: nytimes.com]

Samsel’s statements lend support also to the viewpoint that the police, combined with FBI provocateurs among the protesters (ie. Epps, Biggs), deliberately incited the crowd and pushed it to go into the U.S. Capitol building.

By telling Samsel not to say anything bad about Epps, Biggs appears furthermore to have been part of a coverup designed to protect the covert operation and Epps.

In a detailed investigation published in CovertAction Magazine, I tried to show the hidden agendas underlying the manipulation of the events of J6 and public opinion regarding it.

One of the goals of the ruling oligarchy is to use J6 to further divide the American people and whip up hatred along partisan lines so as to prevent the possibility of an inter-racial political coalition of the working and middle class.

Another aim has been to raise public fears about the threat of Domestic Violence Extremism (DVE) so as to build momentum for new legislation that would advance police state measures.

Is it mere coincidence that the heads of the congressional J6 committee which advanced a falsified narrative, Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MI), had intricate connection to military and police technology industries and Wall Street hedge funds that owned them?[3]

Bennie Thompson (R-MI) and Lyz Cheney (R-WY). [Source: covertactionmagazine.com]

In the wake of J6, Congress passed a $2.1 billion Capitol security bill upgrading funding for the Capitol Police, providing $300 million for security measures around the U.S. Capitol, and establishing a special quick reaction National Guard unit to respond to crises around the Capitol.

President Joe Biden further appropriated an extra $100 million in the President’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for combating “domestic terrorism.”

In 2021, the FBI secured a $500 million budget increase from the previous year and $1 billion increase by 2024. The DHS also saw significant budget increases after January 6, 2021, with a growing portion of the agency’s budget devoted to combating “domestic terrorism.”

These facts relate back to Samsel because his experience shows how public opinion was manipulated to serve the interests of the military-police industrial complex and U.S.oligarchy that favors divide and rule tactics and police state measures.

The media played an important role by distorting the truth and painting people like Samsel as monsters when really, even if their politics may be misguided, they are not.

[1] One of the suspected provocateurs, Sergai Dybynyn, was identified as a Ukrainian neo-Nazi from the Azov Battalion who worked for U.S. intelligence and was photographed with U.S. politicians.

[2] The New York Times can be seen to provide corroboration of Samsel’s story in that they reported that Samsel had no known links to the Proud Boys.

[3] According to opensecrets.com, Thompson’s top donor in 2023/2024 was OSI Systems, Inc., a California-based company that develops and markets security inspection systems such as airport security, x-ray machines and metal detectors. Rapiscan Systems, a sub-division of OSI Systems, Inc., has million-dollar contracts with law enforcement agencies, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which financed its development of a radiation detection system in order to improve cargo inspection and purchased x-ray detection machines from it. A review of Cheney’s campaign contributors on opensecrets.com finds that she receives major funding from private equity firms owned by billionaires who stand to benefit from a “strategy of tension” and the polarization of the electorate bred by the manufactured J6 riot since it stops people from coming together along class lines against the ruling oligarchy. Private equity CEOs generally favor heavy military and police spending and are heavy investors in military defense and police technology and homeland security industries. In 2021-2022, Cheney received $14,500 from Blackstone Group, whose CEO, Stephen Schwarzman is considered the “Father of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” which has wide military and police-intelligence applications. Another top Cheney donor, KKR, employed former CIA Director David Petraeus as a partner and was reported to be “making a big play in the military-defense sector,” having acquired a Texas-based firm specializing in aerospace hardware and major defense electronics firm in recent years and invested heavily in cyber-security and defense.