Dear Reader, This is the second of two articles published on the anniversary of the JFK assassination. See my previous piece on D.H. Byrd and another article I wrote on Lyndon B. Johnson’s role in spearheading the conspiracy to kill JFK.

John F. Kennedy and Mary Pinchot Meyer: Two victims of the CIA’s murder machine? [Source: huffpost.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

Mary Pinchot Meyer was a free-spirited idealist and painter who carried on a love affair with President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s after divorcing CIA operative Cord Meyer, Jr.[1]

A graduate of Vasser College whose father, Amos Pinchot, was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Meyer had been a member of the left-wing American Labor Party who allegedly introduced JFK to marijuana and LSD during their love-making sessions while encouraging him to adopt pacifist policies.[2]

Sadly, Meyer’s life ended abruptly on October 12, 1964, less than a year after JFK died, when she was shot twice while taking her daily lunch-time jog along the Potomac River.

Jogging trail where Meyer was murdered. [Source: en.wikipedia.org ]

About an hour after the murder, the Washington, D.C., police arrested Ray Crump, Jr., an African-American who had skipped work that day to drink whiskey by the Potomac River and have sex with a lover named Vivian, with whom he was having an extra-marital affair.

One of Mary’s friends said that “it was strange, especially the way the police and newspapers rushed to judgment about who did it. It felt wrong.”[3]

An Associated Press photographer who took pictures on the canal where Mary’s body was discovered said he had found the crime scene odd because in addition to Park and Homicide Police, there were “so many plainclothesmen there. I am curious in light of what we know about the CIA now, who those men were.”[4]

Crump was acquitted at trial because the prosecution’s two main witnesses—a truck driver named Henry Wiggins, Jr., and an Army Lieutenant named William L. Mitchell—observed a man who was taller and of heavier build than Crump hovering above Meyer’s corpse.

Also, no forensic evidence linked Crump to the crime. Meyer had put up a struggle, but none of Meyer’s blood or fibers was found on Crump or vice versa.[5]

Crump’s lawyer, Dovey Johnson Roundtree and others who scrutinized the case believed that Crump had been set up as a patsy and that Meyer had been killed by powerful people because of her connection to JFK and knowledge about his assassination.

Dovey Johnson Roundtree (left), Ray Crump, Jr., at the time of his arrest (upper right), and murder scene (lower right). [Source: whowhatwhy.org ]

When the writer C. David Heymann asked Cord Meyer Jr. six days before his own death whom he thought had killed his ex-wife, Cord tellingly replied: “The same sons of bitches who killed John F. Kennedy.”[6]

Mary’s Mosaic

Peter Janney takes up the unsolved mystery surrounding Meyer’s death in Mary’s Mosaic: CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace.

Janney is the son of high-level CIA operative Wistar Janney, who was close friends with Cord Meyer, Jr., Mary’s ex-husband. Peter was best friends with Mary and Cord’s son, Michael Meyer, who tragically died at age nine in 1956 after being hit by a car near his house.

Janney has great respect for Mary Meyer, whom he believes was murdered because she threatened to reveal what she knew about the JFK assassination.

The title of the book comes from a statement made by journalist Leo Damore to his attorney, Jimmy Smith: “Mary’s mosaic had been completed. She had finally put the pieces together [about the Kennedy assassination] and was getting ready to talk. Alas, it was Mary’s inside knowledge of the [JFK] hit that made it necessary for her to be terminated [by the CIA].”[7]

Meyer’s association with the CIA began when she married Cord Meyer, Jr., in 1945 during an idealistic phase of Cord’s career.

A decorated Pacific War veteran who wrote poignantly about his experiences in The Atlantic Monthly which Mary edited, Cord served as an aide to Harold Stassen, a U.S. delegate to the San Francisco conference that established the UN, and came to head the World Federalist Society which sought to establish a democratic world parliament that would prevent future wars.[8]

Cord Meyer and Mary Pinchot in their youth. [Source: blogger.googleeusercontent.com ]

It was in this period that Mary first met John F. Kennedy who was covering the San Francisco conference for the Hearst newspapers.

When Cord was recruited into the CIA by Allen Dulles, Mary became estranged from him as she felt he had abandoned his principles. Cord also became a womanizer and drank excessively.

Unlike the other CIA wives, Meyer openly spoke out against her husband’s beloved Agency at cocktail and dinner parties. One CIA wife noted that Meyer would “make wisecracks” about what the CIA was doing in the world.[9]

Mary, allegedly, was well acquainted with the CIA’s drug program, Operation MK-ULTRA, because Cord had told her more than he should have. A source told Janney that “Mary absolutely detested Allen Dulles [CIA Director during the 1950s] and everything he stood for. She compared him to Machiavelli, only worse.”[10]

1960s guru Timothy Leary maintained that he had turned Mary onto LSD and that she told him that she had taken a trip with President Kennedy. Leary said that she had called him the day after JFK’s assassination, indicating that he was “changing too fast; they couldn’t control him anymore.” Mary further said: “They’ve covered everything up. I gotta come see you. I’m afraid. Be careful.”[11]

Mary’s access to JFK and his White House coterie had allowed her to quietly interrogate the few people close to Kennedy who would talk about the day of the assassination in Dallas.

She had read and collected reports and articles and critically scrutinized the Warren Commission Report, which she considered the “final narcotic designed to deaden any serious inquiry or public scrutiny into Kennedy’s death.”[12]

On the night of Meyer’s murder, James Jesus Angleton, CIA Deputy Director for Counterintelligence, and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, a CIA asset, allegedly went to Mary’s house and seized her diary, which may have been incriminating of Angleton and the CIA’s role in orchestrating what had occurred in Dallas.

Angleton boasted that he had bugged Mary Meyer’s telephone and bedroom prior to her death.[13]

According to Janney, Meyer’s diary threatened to jeopardize the Warren Report and public acceptance of Lee Harvey Oswald’s guilt, which was the reason for her murder.

James Truitt, a journalist for Newsweek and another friend of the Meyers, said he had received a letter from Angleton saying, “As to the diary and related papers, I burned them.”[14]

One danger was that the diary would tarnish Kennedy’s reputation and efforts to beautify him in the media by showing in the words of New York Post writer Leo Damore that “it wasn’t Camelot; it was Caligula’s court [where illegal drug use and sexual bacchanalia was prevalent].”[15]

Janney believes that the smoking gun in the case is the revelation that his father, Wistar, whom he believes was involved in the operation, called Ben Bradlee and Cord Meyer, Jr. (who was then in New York) to inform them that Mary was killed “shortly after lunch” on October 12. The police, however, did not establish Mary’s identity until 6:00 p.m. that night, when Bradlee identified her in the morgue in the company of Sergeant Sam Wallace of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

At dinner that night at home, Wistar acted as if nothing unusual had happened during the day, and he sounded surprised when someone from the police allegedly called to notify him of Meyer’s death around 8:00 p.m.[16]

How It Went Down

Peter Janney suggests a likely scenario by which a CIA hit team carried out surveillance on Meyer to uncover her daily routine and then scoped out the crime scene early on the morning of October 12, 1964.

After identifying Ray Crump, Jr., as the patsy, they enlisted the CIA’s Technical Services Division to create a look-alike actor wearing the same clothes who would be seen next to Meyer after she was killed.

They also had a Rambler station wagon deliberately break down nearby to create ready eyewitnesses, and instructed Mitchell on what to do.[17]

The real assassin was a professional who was easily able to escape the murder scene undetected, leaving Crump as the fall guy. The only problem was that Crump was very small, so the CIA had to settle for a look-alike who was slightly bigger, which backfired at trial when the size discrepancy resulted in Crump’s acquittal.

In an interview for Steamshovel Press, Deborah Davis, author of a scathing biography of Katherine Graham, said that Meyer’s killing and the coverup that followed, “had all the earmarks of a professional assassination.” Leo Damore agreed, saying that a CIA associate told him that Pinchot’s murder was a professional hit.[18]

Angleton and CIA Identified As Killers

Five key sources identified James Angleton and the CIA as the mastermind of Meyer’s killing:

1. Joe Shimon, who served in the Maryland Police Department and was a CIA mafia liaison. He said that “Angleton ran everything, controlled everything in the CIA and was spying on Mary after the JFK assassination. The plan to take out Mary Meyer was probably carried out through Bill Harvey. Whatever Bill Harvey was up to, it always came out of Jim Angleton’s office.” Before he died, Shimon told his daughter that “Mary was eliminated because she knew too much. People are eliminated honey, you don’t know how many people are just eliminated. They just need to be disposed of. And don’t ever believe what you read in the papers. It’s all made up.”[19]

2. Author and CIA operative Robert D. Morrow, who said that his CIA boss, Marshall Diggs, told him after release of Warren Commission Report: “There is a very prominent lady here in Washington who knows too much about the Company [the CIA], its Cuban operations, and more specifically about the president’s assassination [which she knew had been carried out by Agency-affiliated Cuban exiles and the Mafia].”[20] When Morrow subsequently met with Mario Kohly, son of a former Cuban ambassador to Spain under the Batista regime who ran a CIA counterfeit money operation, Kohly, whom Morrow knew to be working under Angleton, assured him: “Just tell Diggs I’ll take care of the matter [Meyer].” A week later, Mary was dead.[21]

3. Journalist Hal Albarelli, Jr., who was told by a long-time source in 2001 that “William L. Mitchell [the supposed witness] had been involved in the Mary Meyer murder, and that he did it at the request of the Agency’s [CIA’s] domestic K contracts office in D.C.” Mitchell had told another journalist, Leo Damore: “On that murder; a CIA K contract; a CIA individual.”[22] At Crump’s trial, Mitchell significantly provided as his residence the location of a CIA safe house. He claimed to be teaching math at Georgetown University at the time, though Georgetown had no record of him and the CIA was known to have its employees claim to be faculty at Georgetown to provide a cover; soon thereafter he disappeared.[23]

4. Bernie Yoh, a CIA operative who in a 1990 interview with Leo Damore, said that Angleton told him he had Meyer’s diary, noting further: “That woman was killed in Georgetown. I took care of everything.”

5. CIA Director Richard Helms, in a heavily redacted FBI memo uncovered by Nina Burleigh, admitted the CIA was involved in the murder of Mary Meyer and named Angleton.[24]

Another key source was the CIA’s former Deputy Director of Clandestine Operations, Bob Crowley, who gave an interview to writer Gregory Douglas, in which he said that, after Dallas, Meyer had “started to run her mouth and talk,” leading the Agency to “terminate her” by “having one of our cleaning men nail her down by the towpath while she was out for her daily jog.”[25]

When Douglas pushed back and asked whether Meyer’s killing wasn’t a bit too drastic, Crowley responded: “Why? If you knew the damage she could cause us.”

Douglas then asked whether Crowley had been the man to coordinate the killing, to which Crowley responded: “No. Jim Angleton was. And Ben Bradlee, her brother-in-law, was in the know. After she assumed room temperature, he and Jim Angleton went over to Mary’s art studio to see if she had any compromising papers and ran off with her diary. I have a copy of it.”[26]

According to Crowley, despite the veneer of being a grieving ex-husband, Cord Meyer, Jr. spoke to Angleton about killing Mary and was in complete agreement about shutting her up. Crowley added: “It wasn’t my decision to terminate Mary Meyer. I was there, but Jim [Angleton] and the others made the final decision. You know how it goes.”[27]

Could There Have Been an Even Darker Element?

One theory holds that Mary Meyer could have actually been part of a CIA mind control experiment with JFK being an MK-ULTRA guinea pig.[28] If true, her murder would have been designed to ensure “plausible deniability” and to keep the covert operations secret.

CIA Director Allen Dulles admitted in 1963 that the agency used used sex as bait (ie. honey pots) during the course of intelligence gathering.

When the CIA launched MK-ULTRA in 1953, Mary was married to Cord Meyer, Jr. and she may have done contract work for the agency herself. In the spring of 1962, she sought out Timothy Leary to obtain LSD at his office at Harvard.

Leary said that after a session dropping acid with Mary that she gave a lecture on the CIA’s interest in using such drugs for brainwashing and interrogation, which she seemed to know a lot about. Leary wrote that “there was something calculated about Mary, that tough hit you get from people who live in the hard political world.”[29]

Leary is a suspicious character who some researchers believe operated as a CIA agent his entire career and helped create the 1960s drug culture that destroyed the 1960s New Left movement acting under Agency auspices.

One theory holds that Meyer was some kind of courier between Leary and CIA.[30]

While teaching in Oakland in the 1950s, Leary had developed a personality test utilized by the CIA and was subsequently recruited by CIA operative Frank Barron to work for the Harvard Psychological Drug Research Center where he carried out experiments on LSD that were financed originally by the CIA.

Brought to you by the CIA? [Source: mondo2000.com ]

Leary’s mentor in this period, Henry A. Murray, was a CIA agent, and after he was forced to resign from Harvard, he came under the tutelage of William Mellon Hitchcock who founded a CIA front group called the International Foundation for Internal Freedom.

Hitchcock estate in Millbrook, New York, where Leary carried out psychedelic research. [Source: architecturaldigest.com ]

Later in the 1960s, Leary’s drug experiments were financed by the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, which was headed by another CIA operative, Ronald Stark.[31]

The million dollar question remains as to whether Meyer acted as an intermediary between Leary-Cord Meyer-the CIA-MK-ULTRA and Kennedy and whether the purpose of her LSD sessions with him was to get him to adopt more pacifistic views (as Leary claims she insinuated to him), or whether it was to divulge family or state secrets that could be used to discredit or ruin him? Or alter his behavior in a detrimental way.

Victor Thorn wrote that “such practices weren’t foreign to the CIA…under the Operation Midnight Climax, prostitutes dosed unsuspecting johns with LSD to see how they’d react….Could Mary Pinchot and JFK simply be more prestigious subjects of Operation Midnight Climax, with the White House replacing a bordello?”[32]

If that were the case it would provide another explanation of James Angleton’s obsession with seizing Mary’s diary since it would have revealed her role in a sinister government experiment.[33]

The Cruelest of All Fates

More than 60 years have passed since Mary Pinchot Meyer’s death at the hands of the CIA. The culprits in the murder are all long dead, having gotten away with the crime.

Their ghosts, however, live on as the CIA continues to carry out criminal acts with impunity around the world as the age of the American Century lumbers on.

In his last interview with journalist Joseph Trento, James J. Angleton admitted that the CIA had gotten “tens of thousands of brave people killed,” having “played with lives as if we owned them.”[34]

One of those lives appears to have been Mary Pinchot Meyer, a wonderful woman willing to speak her mind who met the cruelest of all fates.