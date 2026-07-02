Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
11h

Even the Revolutionary war was pure lies. It was presented as though it were a people wanting more freedoms, etc..

In reality, it was a bunch of wealthy, greedy slave owners that didn’t feel like sharing in the profits with their King..

That is the crux of the US Revolution.. Greed.. presented as freedom and democracy.. Sound familiar?

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
12h

So the first big lie gets whitewashed? 1776? I'll take Horne on that Yankee Doodle Dandy myth, Jeremy.

Gerald Horne's core quotes and perspectives on the US founding:On the 250th Anniversary: Noting the push for "uplifting" stories for the milestone, Horne has stated that these sanitized, state-sanctioned narratives are merely "an attempt to deodorize and sanitize the founding," adding that such selective framing is "inherently one-sided."

On the True Nature of 1776: Challenging the traditional view of the Revolution as a universal step forward, Horne argues in his book The Counter-Revolution of 1776 that the American Revolution was actually a counter-revolution waged by colonists to defend slavery against the abolitionist British Empire

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