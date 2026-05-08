Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Jeremy Kuzmarov's avatar
Jeremy Kuzmarov
5h

yes, its in the book. I have already published an article on this. I'll probably repost in substack: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2021/10/25/was-radical-minnesota-senator-paul-wellstone-murdered-to-secure-republican-control-of-the-united-states-senate/

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Derek's avatar
Derek
1h

Great article as usual. Pre-ordered the book but not from Amazon.

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