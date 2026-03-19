Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Stephane's avatar
Stephane
7h

Yes indeed.

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Carl McNulty's avatar
Carl McNulty
9h

I agree, killing John Fucks Kids was not a crime!

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