Eartha Kitt in 1957. [Source: en.wikipedia.org]

Originally published in CovertAction Magazine

[This article is part of a series I will be running this month to commemorate Black History month. For previous articles I have written on U.S. intelligence agencies and their repression directed at African-American activists, see here, here and here.]

Eartha Kitt was a magnetic singer, songwriter and actress who starred as Catwoman in the 1967 season of television’s Batman and was known for her 1953 Christmas song “Santa Baby.”

Eartha Kitt starring as Catwoman. [Source: bing.com ]

In the early 1950s, Kitt recorded six top-30 songs. Orson Welles once called her “the most exciting woman in the world.”[1]

In 1968, her career in the U.S. deteriorated after she criticized the Vietnam War at a White House luncheon she had been invited to with the First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson, because of her celebrity status and work with inner-city youth.

Asked to give her views on the problems of young people in the 1960s, Kitt said that “it was a shame to raise sons just so they could go off to the Vietnam War and be killed.”

Addressing Lady Bird directly, Kitt further stated: “You send the best of this country off to be shot and maimed. They rebel in the streets. They will take pot and they will get high. They don’t want to go to school because they’re going to be snatched off from their mothers to be shot in Vietnam.”

Eartha Kitt with Lady Bird Johnson, center, at a White House luncheon on January 18, 1968, that led to Kitt’s blacklisting. [Source: washingtonpost.com ]

These remarks visibly shocked Lady Bird, angered her husband, and led directly to Kitt’s blacklisting.[2]

Before she was asked to speak by the First Lady, Kitt and President Johnson exchanged a few words as he briefly visited the luncheon.

When President Johnson said to the room that preventing youth crime starts at home with the mothers and called for more police support, Kitt stood up and posed a question about working parents and the difficulties that they faced.

Unable to properly answer the question, Johnson replied that new Social Security funding for day-care centers might help and that the rest was for the women in attendance at the luncheon to figure out. The President then hurried out of the room.

Eartha Kitt confronts Johnson at White House luncheon on January 18, 1968. Two weeks later ,Johnson announced he was not running for re-election because of the unpopularity of the Vietnam War. [Source: reddit.com ]

Johnson was so angry that a car was not ordered for Kitt for the way home despite the fact that her travel to the White House had been in a limousine! She had to catch a cab back to her hotel.[3]

Further, Johnson ordered the CIA to amass a file on Kitt, which described her as having “a very nasty disposition,” and as “being a spoiled child, very crude and having a vile tongue.”

Additionally, it falsely claimed that she was a “Sadistic nymphomaniac” and that she did not want to associate with other Black people and bragged about having “little Negro blood,” although it was acknowledged that she had signed an advertisement in 1960 in support of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s civil rights drive.

At the bottom of the dossier read the words: “Specifically requested by Lady Bird and President Johnson.”

Anti-Vietnam protesters one with sign supporting Eartha Kitt and her anti-war statements at the January 18, 1968, White House luncheon. [Source: picryl.com ]

Under the 1947 National Security Act that established the CIA, the CIA was barred from any domestic police or internal security functions, though its Counterintelligence Division routinely monitored the activities of Americans overseas suspected of becoming involved with foreign intelligence operatives.

This is how the surveillance of Kitt was justified even though, predictably, no evidence of any foreign intelligence connection with her was found.

The New York Times reported on December 22, 1974, that 10,000 files were maintained on dissidents until the practice was discovered in 1973 by CIA Director James Schlesinger and supposedly discontinued.

The dossier ordered by Johnson specified that the CIA had been collecting raw data on Kitt since 1956.

Vanderbilt University Professor Harry Howe Ransom, then considered an expert on the CIA and its legal authority, told journalist Seymour Hersh that the CIA spying on Kitt was—even if conducted entirely overseas—“extremely mischievous or worse, unwise and probably in violation of her rights.”

When Ms. Kitt learned about the surveillance and was presented with her dossier, she said it was “disgusting” and that she had “always lived a clean life” and “had nothing to hide.”

“As long as they’re going to investigate any of us,” she said caustically, “they should at least come out with the truth.”

A number of well‐informed Hollywood sources told Hersh that Kitt was “not political at all….She was political [only] in the sense that she was in favor of civil rights.”

After being targeted by Johnson and the CIA, Kitt’s U.S. performances dwindled dramatically as club owners began canceling her appearances.

The talent agency with which she had a contract, the William Morris Agency, suddenly said they could not find her contract and canceled any commitments to her.

It was not until 1974 that Kitt found out the real reason that her U.S. gigs had been drying up: President Johnson and the CIA had essentially blacklisted her in the entertainment world.

Kitt told Whoopi Goldberg in 1993 that Lyndon and Lady Bird had called the TV networks and media across the nation and allegedly told them they “didn’t want to see that woman’s face anywhere.”

Kitt still performed in other countries during her time on the blacklist, but her American career was significantly curtailed at LBJ’s command.

Eartha Kitt at the 1991 Grammy Awards. [Source: flyandfamousblackgirls.tumblr.com ]

In 1978, after being invited back to the White House by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Kitt made a successful return to Broadway in an original production of the musical Timbuktu! for which she received a Tony Award nomination.

In the 1990s, Kitt found a new generation of fans through various voice-acting roles, including in The Emperor’s New Groove franchise and Vexus in My Life As a Teenage Robot, which earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Kitt died in 2008, and is still remembered fondly for her acting and singing.

By contrast, the historical reputations of Lyndon, Lady Bird and the CIA are far less positive—despite the best efforts of court historians to dictate what we should think.