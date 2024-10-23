Too Hot For the Mainstream Media
Too Hot For the Mainstream Media
Many Democrats in the 2024 Election Are Running on a Republican Platform From the 1980s
2
0:00
-25:00

Many Democrats in the 2024 Election Are Running on a Republican Platform From the 1980s

Left-On-Left Episode with Craig "Pasta" Jardula
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Oct 23, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media
Too Hot For the Mainstream Media
This substack features articles that are largely too hot for mainstream media. The articles provide exposes and analysis that are being suppressed in the mainstream and at times even alternative media.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Recent Episodes
Wall Street Shapes Kamala Harris' Economic Agenda
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
The Nation Magazine Abandons Journalism
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
Justin Trudeau - A Pale Version of his Father
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
Liberal Reporters Smear People Trying to Speak Truth to Power
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
A Horrific Debate and Failings of the Two Party System in the U.S.
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
African Protests Target U.S. Client Regimes: Where is the Coverage in “Left” Media?:
  Jeremy Kuzmarov
Leftists Who Are Turning to Donald Trump Are Deluded
  Jeremy Kuzmarov