Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
6h

Thanks for this important review.

As was mentioned the US did the same in Italy, Germany and Japan, where the same fascists, Nazis and right-wing Japanese war criminals were immediately protected and rehabilitated by the US occupation forces and used to establish the post-war governments.

The Nuremberg and Tokyo War crimes trials were a complete sham and cover-up. Only TEN Nazis were hung for killing millions!

In fact the US rulers completely shared the anti-communist outlook of the Fascisti, Nazis and Japanese rightists. General Patton was an enthusiastic supporter of the Nazis, just as MacArthur did all he could to protect and rehabilitate the worst Japanese war criminals from justice.

That collaboration continued for decades. The bulk of the NATO command staff were former Wehrmacht Nazis through the 1960s.

The Nazis and fascists under the direction of the US government made up the bulk of the Italian and German governments and overwhelmingly the police, security forces and military.

Following WWII in the 1950s the US occupation regime protected and rapidly rehabilitated the vast majority of the worst Japanese war criminals together with right-wing Yakuza thugs to attack trade unions and socialists in Japan. The post-war Japanese regime was made up of the very same rightist criminals that had unleashed WWII in Asia!

This was led by the infamous Nobusuke Kishi, perhaps the worst of the surviving war criminals from WWII, together with General Shirō Ishii, head of biowarfare Unit 731 that killed over a million Chinese. Both protected by MacArthur.

Kishi was the favored instrument of US imperialism, organizing right-wing goon squads made up of military veterans (just like the US did using the Italian Fascisti and German Nazis to create the post-war regimes, but it was worse in Japan without any history of a bourgeois democracy.)

Kishi founded the right-wing "Liberal Democrat Party" that rules Japan like a quasi dictatorship to this very day. The US (led by vice-president Nixon) then used illegal CIA slush funds to make Kishi prime minister of Japan in exchange for ramming through US bases in Japan against massive public opposition and huge rallies.

Kishi was the grandfather of assassinated right-wing war monger, premier minister Shinzo Abe, the mentor of the current right-wing war monger, premier minister Takaichi. So there is direct continuity of rightist politics in Japan going directly back to the anti-communist militarists of the 1930s. It's like putting Himmler's grandson in charge of Germany!

While few in the "West" are familiar with this sordid history, as it has been assiduously covered up in official narratives and the media, many in Korea and China have never forgotten.

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
7h

Hope to see Tim Shorrock on if you should do a videoblog follow up.

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