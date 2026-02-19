[Source: govciomedia.com]

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In January 2025, Donald Trump, the newly inaugurated U.S. president, signed an executive order directing the U.S. armed forces to construct a missile defense system called the “Golden Dome,” aimed at establishing space weapons in orbit for the first time in history.

Legitimized in part by the expiry of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia on February 5, Trump placed the cost of the Golden Dome—which Russia called “highly provocative”—at around $175 billion, though congressional estimates have put the real cost at more than a trillion dollars.

Lockheed Martin—which stands to profit massively from Golden Dome’s construction—asserted on its website that Golden Dome for America is a “revolutionary concept to further the goals of peace through strength and President Trump’s vision for deterring adversaries from attacks on the homeland. This next generation defense shield will identify incoming projectiles, calculate trajectory and deploy interceptor missiles to destroy them mid-flight, safeguarding the homeland and projecting American strength.”[1]

A more critical assessment was provided by Theodore Postol, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) physicist and former Pentagon weapons adviser who, in a January YouTube lecture, called Trump’s Golden Dome a “total delusion” and “crazy idea” with “no merit.”

Postol said that the actual cost of the Golden Dome should be in the ballpark of $10 to $15 trillion and that there is not much likelihood that the system would even be functional if that amount were spent.

The reason is because the Russians and Chinese are likely to develop counter-measures that would nullify the impact of space-based interceptors that are at the heart of the Golden Dome, and because the creation of debris would destroy the interceptors and other space-based satellite systems the U.S. has set up.

Though Trump promised that the Golden Dome would be built in three years, little work has actually been done so far because of technological and logistical hurdles that even current senior Pentagon officials consider to be “insurmountable.”[2]

Postol began his lecture by noting that the Golden Dome would add a space-based component to the already-existing, ground-based U.S. missile defense system in which newly created interceptors orbiting the Earth would have the capacity to shoot down nuclear-armed Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) fired at the U.S. mainland.

Part of the novelty is that the space-based interceptors would have the capability of detecting decoy missiles the ground-based system could not differentiate from missiles with real warheads.

Postol said, however, that the missile interceptors would have to be replaced every six or seven years, after which time they would normally slow down and fall into the atmosphere.

Also, to stop just one ICBM, between 1,000 and 1,200 interceptors would have to be created. Thus, to stop 100, which Russia and China are capable of firing, about 120,000 interceptors would have to be developed—at a ridiculously high cost

Trump’s Golden Dome system attempts to revitalize Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), or “Star Wars,” which proposed creation of space battle stations from which direct energy and laser weapons set off by a hydrogen bomb were to be refracted through large mirrors and guided by internal computers and sensors that could be deployed against incoming ballistic missiles and nuclear war-heads.

Ronald Reagan announcing Star Wars in the early 1980s. [Source: archive.nytimes.org ]

SDI was influenced by alarmist CIA proclamations of the Soviet military “threat” put out by Team B—a renegade group of defense intellectuals directed by CIA Director George H. W. Bush and his deputy, Theodore Shackley, and headed by CIA-linked Harvard Professor Richard Pipes.

President Gerald Ford with new CIA Director George H. W. Bush (right) in 1976. That year, prominent public figures persuaded Ford to perform an independent analysis of Soviet strategic nuclear objectives. After forming Team B, Bush explicitly politicized the intelligence with the purpose of undermining arms control treaties then in place and, ultimately, pushing forward the SDI—a boon for the military-industrial complex. [Source: airandspaceforces.com ]

SDI’s former Deputy of Technology, Michael D. Griffin, an aerospace engineer and former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) executive, formed the Space Development Agency during the first Trump administration, which worked on the development of a space-based missile tracking system that is to be further developed under the Golden Dome.[3]

Postol was a Pentagon adviser in the 1980s when SDI was initiated and called it “ridiculous” and a “hallucination”—much like Trump’s Golden Dome.

When he was working at the Pentagon, Postol said that he was “absolutely stunned” by the reaction of “otherwise technically informed people” who “accepted SDI and were even overjoyed by it.”

Postol noted this was a radicalizing experience for him that made him “realize how people in government follow orders” and “don’t think for themselves.” If they did the latter, he said, “they would be pushed aside—if they are lucky.”

After a speech by Reagan on SDI, Postol saw a senior Navy Captain that he knew, Linton Brooks who served as Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security from 2002 to 2007, dancing while proclaiming that SDI would save lives. When Postol asked Brooks “where is the science,” Brooks “literally froze” and otherwise had no response.

Dr. Richard Garwin, author of the first hydrogen bomb design, was part of a network of nuclear physicists in the 1980s who called for banning weapons in space and referred to Ronald Reagan as “Darth Vader” after the Star Wars villain.[4]

The same designation applies equally well to Donald Trump, whose dream of weaponizing Outer Space follows an old Nazi plan that was brought to the U.S. with the recruitment of Nazi scientists after World War II under Operation Paperclip.[5]

Besides all the money it could bring to their benefactors, the Golden Dome concept makes America’s political elite feel good for supposedly protecting Americans while they are ratcheting up the threat of conflict with Russia, China and other nuclear-armed powers like North Korea.

The peace movement should not just mobilize to oppose Golden Dome and the militarization of Outer Space, but also the confrontational policies being adopted by Donald Trump and his Democratic Party counterparts who have compromised national security and hence require greater investment in missile defense.