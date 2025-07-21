[Source: gbtribune.com]

In mid July, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a trove of documents that, she says, showed evidence that Obama administration intelligence officials “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork” for the FBI’s Russia investigation into Donald Trump.

The FBI’s Russia Gate investigation helped recreate a Cold War political atmosphere that fueled support for the U.S. led proxy war on Russia via Ukraine that has cost over a million lives.

Rather than harming Trump, the Russia Gate investigation has helped bolster Trump’s political fortunes by giving him the ability to claim that he was a “victim” of the machinations of the “deep state” that wanted to bring him down.

The ineptitude of the Democrats makes it appear that the whole Russia Gate saga was part of a manufactured spectacle by the ruling oligarchy designed to further polarize Americans along partisan lines and create a hero out of Trump—whose regressive economic program serves the 1%.–all while building up public support for the war in Ukraine.

Tulsi Gabbard at a Cabinet meeting in the Oval Office. [Source: nytimes.com]

Following Gabbard’s revelations, Trump issued a video from a tik-tok blogger depicting he and Obama sitting in the Oval Office and FBI officers handcuffing Obama while Trump laughs.

Trump additionally shared an AI-generated image attributed to X uder@shirtemplemount that showed fake mugshots of Obama and officials from his administration with the words “the Shady bunch.”

[Source: time.com]

Sir temple mount wrote that “Obama promised hope and change—delivered surveillance at home and abroad, secret drone strikes, and destabilized regions from Libya to Syria. The media cheered, but history won’t forget the scandals buried under a Nobel Peace Prize. Accountability was never on the agenda.”

While this latter assessment is well-grounded, any objective analysis of U.S. politics would have to acknowledge that Trump has committed equally egregious crimes as Obama, and that Obama is not the only rotten leader in recent history whose associates deserve to be in jail.

Successor to the Mythic WMDs

Though exploited for political gain, the Gabbard documents show that the threat of Russian election interference was over-hyped—much like the threat of WMD’s that led to war in Iraq.

One document dated August 31, 2016 from then Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper renders the conclusion that “there is no indication of a Russian threat to directly manipulate the actual vote count through cyber means.”

In another document dated September 2, 2016, a top intelligence official asks for a “softening of rhetoric” about Russia’s intent because he/she says that the way [intelligence briefing] currently reads, it would “indicate that we have definitive information that Russia does intend to disrupt our elections and we are uncomfortable making that assessment at this point.”

An additional email by Clapper stated that “We agree with: ‘Russia probably is not (and will not) trying to influence the election by using cyber means to manipulate computer-enabled election infrastructure.’”

James Clapper [Source: lbjlibrary.org]

These documents fly in the face of Clapper and Obama administration public claims in late 2016 and early 2017.

Obama himself played a key role in Russia Gate by ordering the intelligence community to create a more alarmist assessment, according to newly released documents, after he was given intelligence reports dismissing Russian election meddling.

[Source: edition.cnn.com]

Obama’s motive was clearly to a) try and delegitimize Trump’s election victory; and b) whip up anti-Russia hysteria that could help facilitate public support for heightened military aid to Ukraine and the new Cold War.

After abandoning its Russian reset policy, the Obama administration initiated a coup in Ukraine in February, 2014 that triggered conflict with Russia, and provided extensive military aid to Ukraine’s post-coup government, which attacked the people of Eastern Ukraine who voted for their autonomy following the coup.

A past study carried out by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) found that leaked documents from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that made Hillary Clinton look bad and supposedly benefitted Trump came from within the U.S.—and not from Russia.

The VIPS additionally made clear that social media posts attributed to a Kremlin linked company had zero impact on the elections and were likely never initiated by the Kremlin.

[Source: themilleniumreport.com]

After the release of Gabbard’s documents, Senator Mark Warner (D-VI) issued a statement asserting that the Senate intelligence committed had conducted a bipartisan investigation reviewing hundreds of thousands of documents and interviewing witnesses, which concluded that “Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.”

The New York Times reported, however, that intelligence agencies and Senate investigators who spent years reviewing the matter concluded that while the Russians had conducted probing operations of election systems and extracted voter registration data in Illinois and Arizona during the 2016 election, there was “no evidence that Moscow’s hackers attempted to actually change votes.”

Senator Mark Warner [Source: whsv.com]

Warner claims that Gabbard’s public proclamations are “just another example of the DNI trying to cook the books, rewrite history, and erode trust in the intelligence agencies she’s supposed to be leading.”

In reality, the erosion of trust in U.S. intelligence agencies has little to do with Gabbard, but is the consequence of a long-standing pattern of deceit that goes back decades.

Exposure of Billionaire Con Man Who Helped Trigger Cold War 2.0

The release of the Gabbard documents undercutting the dominant narrative of the new Cold War coincided with the publication of an article in The Realist Review by investigative reporter Lucy Komisar showing that the original U.S. sanctions policy targeting Russia was rooted in deceit.

Komisar has had a distinguished journalistic career going back to her reporting on the civil rights movement in Mississippi in the early 1960s.

Lucy Komisar [Source: alchetron.com]

In the last decade, she has written some important scoops on William F. Browder, a billionaire hedge fund owner who profited from the privatization of Russian state owned industry in the 1990s, and used his deep pockets to lobby for passage of the Magnitsky sanctions act on Russia that was signed by President Obama in December 2012 and helped kick-start Cold War 2.0.

William F. Browder [Source: aspenideas.org]

The official story advanced by Browder was that Sergei Magnitsky was a lawyer who had uncovered a scam by the Russian government to defraud his company, Hermitage Capital, of $230 million and that Magnitsky was murdered by Russian authorities in Butyrka prison in Moscow after he had become a whistleblower.

Sergei Magnitsky [Source: alchetron.com]

Komisar builds off a censored film produced by Andrei Nekrasov to show that Browder’s story is a complete lie.

Magnitsky was neither a lawyer nor a whistleblower. Rather he was an accountant specializing in helping the wealthy to offshore their money and avoid paying taxes who was cooperating with the Russian aurthorities in their investigation of Browder’s fraudulent business practices.

Instead of being beaten to death by prison guards, as Browder allege, Magnitsky died from health ailments that were exacerbated by medical neglect in prison—something that is all too common in U.S. as well as Russian prisons.[1]

Komisar points out that when Magnitsky was in prison, Browder never publicized his plight or tried to mobilize any public support for him. He only raised outcry after his death when it was expedient for him—as he was in the process of being investigated by the Russian government, which charged him and convicted him in absentia of tax evasion.

[Source: thekomisarscoop.com]

Attempting to illegally obtain shares of Russia’s leading oil and gas producers, Gazprom, Browder had tried to make himself seem like a victim of the Russian government, when he defrauded it of $230 million in just one of his tax scams.

Browder had started his career working for legendary British spy Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father.[2]

His lobbying influence was carried out through Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), whose election campaigns Browder covertly helped fund through Ziff Brothers investment fund.

The Ziff Brothers [Source: thekomisarscoop.com]

Browder further hired as a lobbyist Dick Cheney’s former Press Secretary, Juleanna Glover Weiss, who got him a meeting with John McCain (R-AZ) who agreed to sponsor the Magnitsky Act with other Washington power figures.

Juleanna Glover-Weiss [Source: iop.harvard.edu]

Browder’s story is significant along with the new Russia Gate documents in pointing to the fact that much of the anti-Russia hysteria driving the new Cold War has been manufactured for political and self-serving purposes by unscrupulous individuals.

Browder is a brilliant con man who has been able to manipulate public opinion and buy political influence with his deep pockets.

The Magnitsky act sanctions have been followed up by legions of other sanctions based on fraudulent pretexts, including the fake Skirpal and Alexei Navalny poisoning stories and false allegations that Russia was behind the downing of a civilian airliner (MH-17).

The American public has been susceptible to all the disinformation because of a deep rooted Russophobia, which has born poisonous fruits.

[1] There was no sign that Magnitsky had died a violent death. An alternative theory is that Browder paid off assassins who killed Magnitsky in prison. The Russian government could not have murdered Magnitsky and had no motive to do so as he was cooperating with them in the case against Browder. Because he was a prized informant in that case, the Russian government had every reason to keep Magnitsky alive and not kill him. Oleg Lurie, a journalist who was imprisoned because a corrupt Duma member had accused him of extortion, said that Magnitsky had told him that his employers [led by Browder] were selling him out and asking him to sign documents he did not want to sign. This goes against Browder’s claim to be Magnitsky’s champion and gatekeeper of his legacy.

[2] Browder also worked for Edmond Safra, whom Komisar says was a “Bronfman syndicate man.”