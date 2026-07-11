Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

Too Hot For the Mainstream Media

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Bet Kurt
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Thank you for explaining that North Korea is a great country that contributed to anti colonial fight. A country that give free health care, great free education, where there is no homeless, even if they are not rich at least no one goes hungry. It probably has issues but the issues in the west are much worse.

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